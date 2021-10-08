Facebook becomes political scapegoat, burying the real issues
Facebook has become the latest company that everyone loves to hate, and internal documents stolen by an employee have become an opening to blame the social-media giant for America’s ills. The company has made mistakes, but it’s worth sorting the genuine issues from the opportunism of politicians looking to censor opponents.
Both were on display Tuesday as Frances Haugen, the former employee who leaked the documents, testified on Capitol Hill. One of her legitimate concerns is Facebook’s negative influence on the mental health of teenagers. It’s no surprise to parents that teens are emotionally fragile and especially vulnerable to peer and celebrity influences.
Ms. Haugen’s documents show that Facebook understands its impact on teens but has done little about it. According to its internal research, 82% of teens experienced emotional issues in the last month, including poor body image, anxiety and depression. More than half who experience anxiety, family stress and loneliness said they use Instagram to distract from their feelings. One in five U.S. teens said Instagram made them feel worse while 42% said it made them feel better.
“Teens not satisfied with their lives are more likely to say (Instagram) makes them feel worse than those who are satisfied,” a Facebook slide-deck notes, and “being in a low or vulnerable state of mind means teens are more vulnerable to the content they see online.” Many teens don’t have close friends or mentors they feel they can turn to for support.
This is a problem that can’t be solved by government, though some politicians want to try. They’ve proposed eliminating Section 230 liability protection for algorithms or requiring Facebook to submit its algorithms to regulators for review. Just what we need — a Bureau of Algorithms.
A better idea is to give users more control over their news feeds and parents more control over what their kids are exposed to online. Tech companies overall have resisted giving parents more control over what their children see online, and social media apps are especially unhelpful. Here’s where Congressional pressure could do some good.
Too bad the main concern of many politicians is prodding Facebook to censor “misinformation.” Ms. Haugen seems to agree, and it’s notable that her appearance seems to have been midwifed by Bill Burton, a prominent Democratic communications executive. Facebook is “facing a Big Tobacco moment, a moment of reckoning,” said Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal.
Democrats have seen that bludgeoning CEO Mark Zuckerberg and threatening the company with regulation has been working. Zuckerberg resisted censorship for some time, but in recent years Facebook has begun to add opinionated “fact-checks” or has censored stories that disagree with progressive orthodoxy on climate, COVID or other issues. Our op-eds have been targeted more than once.
Facebook makes money by targeting ads, so it naturally has an incentive to feed users content that keeps them hooked. But the company has also become a political scapegoat for the deeper-seated cultural problems that its platform can amplify. Congress ought to be examining ways to empower social media users and parents, rather than bullying Facebook to exercise more control over user speech.
Pandora papers reveal world leaders, public figures have a vested interest in the status quo
Five years after the Panama papers exposed the vast scale of offshore banking and business services via the activities of the wealth management specialist Mossack Fonseca, hundreds of billions of pounds are still being secreted away in tax havens. The leak of almost 12m documents, known as the Pandora papers, reveals that 35 current or former heads of state are among the customers of secrecy jurisdictions where huge sums of money are hidden in order to avoid tax and transparency. King Abdullah II of Jordan, Czech prime minister Andrej Babiš and Azerbaijan’s ruling Aliyev family are among those with serious questions to answer, along with more than 100 billionaires and rich individuals from all over the world.
Beyond any specific acts of venality, as outrageous as these are, looms a system whose existence is a global disgrace. As a matter of course, and in spite of their immense personal advantages, the ultra-rich are ripping off everyone else. They do this by refusing to pay their share toward the services and resources (health, education, energy, water and governance) on which everyone depends. And they are facilitated and encouraged in this by an industry whose purpose is to shield their wealth and conceal what they are up to.
Underpinning this international tax avoidance infrastructure is the idea that rich people and companies should be allowed to do what they want; that governments’ claims on their money are in some sense unreasonable or unjust. How deeply antisocial this belief and its adherents are has never been better illustrated than now, in the middle of a pandemic and on the brink of climate disaster. Rarely, if ever, has the pooling of global resources to solve our collective problems been more necessary. And yet, the Tax Justice Network reported last year that governments are losing $245 billion annually to corporate tax abuse, and $182 billion to tax evasion by individuals.
The efforts of campaigners and media organizations have borne some fruit. This summer 130 countries signed up to a new global minimum corporate tax rate of 15%, along with measures to stop multinational corporations shifting profits around. The EU has a blacklist of jurisdictions lacking transparency, and pressure has increased since Brexit to add the British Virgin Islands, Guernsey and Jersey to it.
But while measures to prevent tax evasion and money laundering have been strengthened, the legal tax avoidance sector is thriving. The chancellor, Rishi Sunak, was wrong to say on Monday that the prominent role of the City of London in this system is not a “source of shame.” British crown dependencies and overseas territories were pioneers in the tax avoidance business, and are responsible for a third of the total losses borne by other countries. What makes this even worse is that the countries bearing the heaviest losses relative to their overall public spending are among the world’s poorest – and also those hit hardest by COVID-19 and global heating.
Successive Conservative governments have dragged their heels on this issue. But the current one appears to be heading in the wrong direction entirely with its network of freeports, or onshore tax havens. The Pandora papers have revealed how many world leaders and other public figures have a vested interest in the status quo. Elected politicians, including Boris Johnson, must now prove that they are not among them. The stashing of vast quantities of cash in tax havens must be stopped.
