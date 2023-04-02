Tyler, TX (75702)

Today

A chance of some strong thunderstorms. High 81F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some strong this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 66F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.