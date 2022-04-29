Your official unofficial NFL Draft 2022 timeline:
7 p.m. Central Time, April 28, 2022: ESPN’s NFL Draft coverage begins live from Las Vegas with a crew of four on the desk, eight reporters scattered at locations across the country, Mel Kiper Draft Expert in a bunker in an undisclosed location, and Suzy Kolber imbedded with the Blue Man Group.
7:02 p.m.: The broadcast goes an entire 86 seconds before making the first “What happens in Vegas” joke. The bookies pay out on the “under” on that prop bet.
7:07 p.m.: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell welcomes us all to the league’s first-ever draft in Las Vegas, which gives us a chance to see exciting new things, like Goodell being booed by homeless people who were formerly on the World Poker Tour.
7:08 p.m.: Goodell calls Ice Cube up out of the crowd. Mel Kiper announces he has Cube projected to go in the fifth-round to the Chargers.
7:12 p.m.: ESPN tells us how exciting this draft night will be, then shows us that a quarter of the league doesn’t even have a first-round pick, including the Super Bowl champion LA Rams. Live coverage cuts to the Rams draft room, where Sean McVayis taking a nap.
7:17 p.m.: The Jaguars deliver their first pick to the Commissioner. Due to budget cuts in Jacksonville, the pick is written on a leftover bar napkin found on Urban Meyer’s desk, with a woman’s name and a phone number crossed out and the name “Travon Walker” scrawled on it.
7:28 p.m.: With the third pick, the Houston Texans turn in a card to the Commissioner that just says “Help!”
7:35 p.m.: The NY Jets make their first selection, cornerback Sauce Gardner. He’ll pair nicely with defensive back Pasta Johnson, and possibly free agent safety French Bread Woodson.
7:37 p.m.: While discussing Gardner’s skillset, ESPN’s Booger McFarland describes him as “handsy.” In New Jersey, the Jets HR Department makes a note to schedule a meeting with him about that.
7:38 p.m.: The NY Giants go on the clock. An on-screen graphic indicates “Team Needs: Offensive Line, Edge Rusher, Thoughts, Prayers.”
7:50 p.m.: Carolina, who desperately needs a quarterback, takes offensive lineman Ikem Ekwonu. ESPN shows a crowd of cheering Panthers fans, many of whom have better lifetime quarterback ratings than anyone currently in the Carolina locker room.
7:56 p.m.: The Giants go back on the clock again. An on-screen graphic indicates their second pick got lost on the way to the red carpet, and is currently splitting tens at a Bellagio blackjack table.
7:57 p.m.: Booger McFarland correctly points out splitting tens is a rookie mistake.
8 p.m.: Atlanta selects wide receiver Drake London to replace Calvin Ridley, who is suspended for a year for gambling. This pick occurred in Las Vegas. Not surprisingly, ESPN fails to have an “Irony Analyst” on set to address this point.
8:14 p.m.: Jets take wide receiver Garrett Wilson, who ESPN immediately compares to Lynn Swann, just to make sure Jets fans adjust their unreasonable expectations even higher.
8:21 p.m.: ESPN announces that New Orleans has traded up into the 11th pick.
8:27 p.m.: Detroit trades up to the 12th pick.
8:30 p.m.: Houston trades the 13th pick for a dinner buffet voucher at Caesars Palace, and three tickets to a matinee of “Suessical.”
8:40 p.m.: Roger Goodell brings six high school football players out with him for the next pick. As they walk off stage, representatives from the Panthers approach and ask if any of them play quarterback.
8:50 p.m.: The Texans take Texas A&M’s Kenyon Green, who’s from the Houston suburb of Humble. This leads to speculation the Texans are trying to improve their offensive line, while at the same time saving money by getting players who can commute to work.
8:51 p.m.: The Washington Commanders go on the clock. A Cirque du Soleil gymnast comes out, does a flip and doubles over backwards into a position where her head touches her bottom, just to show us what the last year was like for the Washington franchise.
8:59 p.m.: The Chargers are up. In a Vegas tie-in, the pick is delivered by Carrot Top. Since the card is in the bottom of his box of stage props, the pick takes 34 minutes to reveal.
9 p.m.: The Titans move up to the 18th pick by trading A.J. Brown, and replacing him with Treylon Burks. Two hours into this draft, we’ve had six receivers drafted, two more traded, and a gratuitous Lynn Swann comparison.
9:19 p.m.: Goodell brings Pittsburgh running back Franco Harris out with him, and reminds everyone this is the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception against the Raiders. Of course, the team has moved three times since then, so it’s not exactly still a sore spot with Vegas Raiders fans.
9:20 p.m.: The Steelers take quarterback Kenny Pickett, which leads to the longest discussion about hand size on television since OJ tried on the gloves.
9:32 p.m.: With the 23rd pick, Buffalo trades up with Baltimore, to get a pick that originally belonged to Arizona, who got it at a yard sale from Chicago, who received it as an Employees Day Appreciation gift from Aaron Rodgers and the Packers.
9:44 p.m.: Dallas is up, and takes tackle Tyler Smith, who wasn’t even graded as a first-round pick on Tyler Smith’s draft board.
10:06 p.m.: Unable to sign another disappointing player, the Jaguars move back up to draft one.
10:14 p.m.: With their second first-round pick, the Packers select another Georgia defensive player, thus making Green Bay the odds-on favorite to win the SEC this year.
10:15 p.m.: Somewhere, Aaron Rodgers calls his agent to discuss retiring to host “Card Sharks.”
10:26 p.m.: The Cincinnati Bengals attempt to trade their pick for the draft rights to Joe Burrow’s eventual first-born male child.
11:35 p.m.: The Minnesota Vikings close out the first round by taking defensive back Lewis Cine. ESPN’s coverage ends, reminding us that “What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas, but that doesn’t apply to debt, disease, or horrible first round picks.”
Reid Kerr has treated the draft like a holiday ever since the great Ricky Williams swindle of 1999. You can always tweet questions, comments, and angry messages to him at @reidaboutit.