Dear reader, let me tell you a secret about me as a writer, a sports fan, and a football lover in general.
I hate making long term predictions.
Oh, don’t get me wrong, I still do them. It’s kind of expected in my job. You know, make grand, impossible predictions about anything and everything and then if one of them comes true, never stop talking about it.
It’s just kind of a part of the resume, as illustrated by Skip Bayless. We make dumb statements and then forget about them immediately, like …
“Russell Wilson will be the comeback player of the year!”
“Aaron Rodgers will be the High Times Magazine MVP!”
“Andy Reid will be the first coach ever to appear on the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue!”
And then when none of them happen, we never mention it again, of course.
So rather than make hard, fast, inaccurate predictions, I’ll put it this way. This season, I wouldn’t be surprised if …
…Dallas goes 13-4. That’s a weak division and a schedule full of winnable games for the Cowboys. And let’s be real here, it doesn’t matter. They could go 17-0 or 8-9 as long as they make the playoffs, and if they don’t make the Super Bowl, Cowboys fans won’t be happy. This is not a fanbase satisfied with the regular season.
…Trey Lance has absolutely no effect on the Cowboys this season. I’ve seen people talking about Lance being insurance for Dak’s contract. Oh, come on. He’s a first round pick being traded for a fourth. He’s lucky anyone traded for him at this point. He might still have potential, but right now he’s damaged goods. The best thing that could happen to his career right now is an entire season where he never gets mentioned, so he can get back on track.
…I forget to watch any NFC games for a couple of weeks. No offense, but the NFC is kind of boring in comparison. You’ve got about 2.5 really good teams and then a whole bunch in the middle. And there will be intriguing teams like Detroit and Seattle, but nothing like the way the AFC is loaded.
And by the way, in that loaded AFC, don’t be surprised if there’s a lot of turnover in the playoffs. I’m counting 11 quality teams fighting for seven spots, so when you say the Jets or Steelers are going to the postseason, who are you going to cross off the list from last year? Miami?
…People start to turn on the Chiefs. Nothing bores people like excellence, and that’s been the Mahomes resume since he took over as a starter. We’ve gone from being amazed to taking him for granted, and the next step is rooting against them. It’s a thing. It happens to sports teams just like it happens to indy bands, where we say the new stuff isn’t as good as the early stuff, and you turn on them. Have fun with that. I’m going to continue to cheer for a generational talent in the perfect situation, even if it means my beloved Buffalo Bills are no better than the third best team in the AFC.
…The Texans look better. They won’t really be, but that division is fairly awful, and a new coaching staff means maximum effort.
…There isn’t a coach fired during the season. It happens almost every year, but I just don’t see it. There’s some weird situations and rebuilding efforts out there, but those don’t usually get any better changing coaches in the middle of the schedule. So everyone makes through week eighteen this season, and then the “Come in, close the door” meetings will begin in earnest.
…Arizona wins one early. I’ve always said this, but teams and coaches don’t tank, because they’re always playing for their jobs. Front offices do, and the Cardinals seem to be writing this year off already. Still, they’ll stumble into one early on.
…Bill Belichick does something no one thought of before. You know, like cutting all of his backup quarterbacks and signing them to his practice squad.Or putting in a small child at running back and just shot-putting him over the goal line in red zone situations.
My official predictions will be coming up this week in the Thursday night game column, and those will also be guaranteed to be incorrect.
Reid Kerr thinks preseason football is like the McRib, it’s been gone so long we’re excited to see it, and we always forget that it sucks. You can always tweet questions, comments, and angry messages to him at @reidaboutit.