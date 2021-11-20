The TJC Apaches were hoping for an upset when they met New Mexico Military Institute on Saturday for the SWJCFC crown in Roswell, New Mexico.
However, the No. 2 Broncos played the role as favorites, scoring a 45-10 victory over Tyler Junior College and with it their first Southwest Junior College Football Conference championship.
The No. 14 Apaches (6-5) were hoping for their 12th league title, but first since 2000.
NMMI (10-1) joined the league in 2016 and are expected to earn a berth in the NJCAA playoffs, which are scheduled for Dec. 4. If the rankings hold to form, the Broncos will play host to No. 3 Northwest Mississippi in one semifinal while the other semifinal will have No. 1 Iowa Western hosting No. 4 Snow (Utah).
The semifinal winners will meet for the NJCAA Division I National Football Championship on Dec. 17 at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock, Arkansas.
Also, if NMMI is selected for Final Four, the Apaches are expected to go bowling as the SWJCFC runners-up.
That would mean TJC would play in the C.H.A.M.P.S. Heart of Texas Bowl, which is scheduled for Dec. 4 at Memorial Stadium on the campus of Texas A&M University-Commerce in Commerce.
Official bowl announcements are scheduled to come on Monday.
As far as Saturday's title game, NMMI All-America running back Anthony Grant rushed for 128 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries. Quarterback Diego Pavia hit on 13 of 17 passing attempts for 225 yards and two TD passes — 28 yards to Malik Phillips and 63 to Terrance Moore.
TJC quarterback General Booty tossed a TD pass to Nicolas McTear in the first quarter to tie the game at 7-7 after Matthew O'Brien's PAT.
Grant, who scored the first TD on a seven-yard run, added a 38-yard touchdown dash in the early portion of the second quarter. William Testa made the PAT for a 14-7 lead with 14:19 on the clock.
In the latter stages of the second period, TJC drove inside the Bronco 10 when after a long discussion by the officials they ruled the Apaches fumbled and it was recovered by NMMI.
In under two minutes the Broncos scored a TD (28-yard pass from Pavia to Phillips) and a field goal (43-yarder by Testa) to take a 24-7 halftime lead.
Tyler took the second-half kickoff and drove to the NMMI one, but a motion penalty and fumble doomed their changes. O'Brien kicked a 26-yard field to pull the Apaches within 24-10, but that was as close as they would get.
Booty, the freshman from Allen, threw for 253 yards.
The Apaches, the No. 3 seed, advanced to the championship game with a 34-31 win over No. 2 Kilgore College last week at R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium in Kilgore.
NMMI, the No. 1 seed, defeated No. 4 Blinn College 48-0 last week in Roswell.
TJC was playing in its first conference title game since 2014 when the Apaches lost to Trinity Valley Community College. NMMI was in its second title game, falling to Navarro College in 2019.
Tyler is hoping for its first bowl bid since 2013 when the Apaches defeated Garden City (Kansas), 47-21, in the Football Capital of Kansas Bowl in Pittsburg, Kansas.