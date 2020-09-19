I doubt there are many Texans under the age of 40 living in cities of any size who have ever had the pleasure of laying on a blanket in the backyard counting stars and picking out constellations.
The problem is not that they do not want to, but through the years urban light population has gotten so bad they cannot see but only the brightest stars.
It has gotten so bad I remember sitting on a ranch near Kerrville amazed by the brightness of the lights to the southeast. For the longest time I tried to figure out what I was seeing, only to later realize it was cast from San Antonio, some 70 miles away.
It turns out that light pollution is a much more serious problem than just blocking the view of the stars. According to Cornell Lab of Ornithology somewhere between 350 million and almost a billion birds are killed in North American migrating at night when they become disoriented because of city lights and collide into buildings.
In an effort to reduce that loss the Cornell Lab Of Ornithology, Texas Conservation Alliance and others are teaming up for Lights Out Texas, a program to encourage home owners and businesses to turn out or reduce lights from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. from now through the end of October, the bulk of the fall migration.
“Fall migration brings a greater volume of birds passing through than spring migration, and lasts for a longer period of time,” said Julia Wang, of the Lights Out project for the Cornell Lab. “Consequently, mortality due to building collisions also appears to be consistently higher during the fall migration period, perhaps because there are more inexperienced young birds making the trip — birds born earlier this year.”
My ah-ha moment on the impact of lights on migrating birds came years ago in Tyler when I was sitting in a parking lot listening to migrating geese circling and trying to land in the mall parking lot. The best guess was the lights shining on the empty lot gave it the appearance of water to the birds.
There are probably those who never knew birds were night fliers. Waterfowl hunters have for years seen ponds fill up as birds migrate in overnight. There are some waterfowl species known to migrate 2,000 to 3,000 miles in a single flight that requires overnight travel.
But it is also songbirds that migrate into Texas or through the state on the way to Mexico and Central America. There are approximately 970 species of birds in North America. About 70 percent of those, almost a billion birds, that migrate into Texas.
Why the birds migrate at night is speculation. There are theories it is to avoid predators or heat. The latter could explain why the 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. timeframe is so active.
Following markers like mountains and rivers as well as using a natural homing system the birds following migration flyways that have been travelled long before there was a U.S.
“There is not much natural ground base light other than fire and volcanoes, but everything else ground-based is artificial. That is something they have not been use to over the ions. Why it attracts or confuses them no one knows,” Ben Jones, executive director of the Texas Conservation Alliance, explained.
Understandably not all lights can be turned out. Many are on because businesses are still open or for security, but if a percentage of the latter could be turned out it might not only save birds, but also money for business owners.
On the other hand there are plenty of lights like those on billboards, decorative lighting on buildings and others that could be flipped off to help with the problem.
At the present there is no formula about how lights needs to be reduced to have a significant impact, but researches from Cornell Lab and Colorado State University are working on a formula. Until they have answers it is a best-guess scenario.
Jones said taller buildings create the biggest problem for migrating birds, especially those lit by up-lights. However, when there are overcast skies causing birds to fly lower shorter buildings come into play. Even houses with a lot of lights can attract night fliers.
While the peak of the spring migration only lasts a couple of weeks, the fall migration is dragged out longer because it is impacted by more things including temperatures and food availability.
Migration peaks can be followed using Cornell Lab’s BirdCast migration monitoring program that issues alerts on nights when more birds are moving through North Texas. The forecast is created by weather information, radar data and other information. This fall the public can sign up for city specific migration alerts at birdcast.info/lights-out.
This is a good time to inventory lighting around businesses and homes to see what is really needed, what can be turned out or switch to a timer or motion sensor.
“Bird populations are declining in North America. A lot of it has to do with habitat loss, but light pollution is also an issue,” Jones said.