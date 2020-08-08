To the TISD members: I do believe that you have selected new names for Tyler’s High Schools that “NO ONE WILL LIKE.”
Also, you have not defined to the public where the estimated cost to rename will come from. (Tyler ISD Board president Wade Washmon said the estimated total cost was around $330,000). I know that the taxpayers will be charged for this activity in “Fixing Things That are NOT BROKE.”
I suggest that you use a “GOFUNDME” project to raise the money for this bad change project. Let those who pushed for a change to “Fund the Change.” Do not stick taxpayers with this Unwise Choice that you have approved.
Also you could have at least honored (Tyler’s famous athlete) and used his name on one of the High Schools. (Or let the taxpayers vote on a panel of name changes).
In my opinion, the TISD school board did a TERRIBLE job in this name change fiasco.
James Finley
Tyler
SAD ABOUT BANDWAGON FOR CHANGE
I was born and raised in Tyler, Texas. I am a John Tyler High School graduate, 1966; Tyler Junior College graduate 1968. My husband graduated Robert E. Lee in 1966 and TJC in 1968.
My daughter who lives in East Texas has kept me informed of the name changes of the two high schools.
So very sad that the bandwagon for change has stopped by for a visit in my hometown. I have one question about this rewriting of our history, be it city, state, or national. Arlington National Cemetery was established during the Civil War, May 13, 1864 on the grounds of Arlington House, which had been the estate of Confederate General Robert E. Lee’s wife Mary Anna Custis Lee (a great-granddaughter of Martha Washington). Please don’t tell me that the 400,000 sacred graves at Arlington National Cemetary wil be “moved” to a piece of land not associated with Robert E. Lee. I can see the protests beginning when this information becomes widely known. I hope I’m long gone if this were to happen.
Nancy Green
Bedford
QUESTIONS FOR TYLER ISD
I have read the opening info for the Tyler schools (Tylerisd.org, Return to Learn FAQS) and have the following questions:
Page 15: Universal screening will not happen. So some students with virus will be in classroom. Can’t the district test all students in the beginning to avoid creating an uncontrollable problem?
Page 17: One mask provided and no rules (about) re-cleansing mask. This leaves responsibility in the hands of all families including those who don’t think there is a virus in charge of adequate masking and cleaning. There appears to be no school responsibility for the school on supervision or follow up.
Page 25: Teacher sets up distancing. What is that distance? How can the teachers be reasonably protected under this plan?
Blake Bailey
Tyler