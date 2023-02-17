A 'Listen to Your Heart’ could save your life
Does your doctor listen to your heart every time you visit? Even the faintest murmurs heard through a stethoscope can be a sign of heart valve disease.
A condition affecting more than 11 million Americans, heart valve disease happens when one or more of the heart’s four valves are damaged. Other common symptoms can include lightheadedness, chest pain, tiredness, edema, or feeling “off” in general — but these symptoms are too often shrugged off.
However, shrugging it off can be life-threatening. Undiagnosed heart valve disease kills more than 25,000 people a year, and most deaths are entirely preventable.
That’s why heart checks are so critical. Older age is the most common risk factor for developing heart valve disease, and those with a history of heart attack, hypertension, diabetes, heart failure, and/or cancer are at especially high risk as they age. And, because these risk factors are more prevalent in younger Black Americans, heart valve disease detection in communities of color deserves more attention throughout the lifespan than is currently recognized.
Timing is everything, and we are glad February is both American Heart Month and Black History Month. On Feb. 22, 119 organizations around the world will mark Heart Valve Disease Awareness Day to advocate for equitable early detection and treatment of this serious disease.
The first step is to Listen to Your Heart! Before Feb. 22, schedule your appointment to get a stethoscope check and visit ValveDiseaseDay.org to learn more. Then, help us spread awareness by posting your pic on your favorite social media using the #ListentoYourHeart and #ValveDisease Day hashtags. Together, we will improve detection and treatment and ultimately save lives.
Lindsay Clarke
Alliance for Aging Research
The big questions
If you were on the Titanic and were immediately aware that too many water tight compartments had punctured and the Titanic was going to sink, what would you do?
- Tell your loved ones to immediately get in the first life boats being lowered.
- Listen to the captain say, "the Titanic is unsinkable," and continue dancing and partying
- As the ship listed, more life boats could not be lowered as the band played on
- You were told: “You are being too negative. Solutions are being worked on plus help is on the way."
- There were no solutions. Help arrived three hours after the Titanic sank.
Now, I am being told, "You are too negative on economic conditions, the government and fed will fix it." Really? Spending and debt are out of control. spending won’t be cut, raising interest rates increases debt and raising taxes slows economy and increases debt. Slow economy requires more spending that increases debt that requires more interest payments.
Every new agency regulation stifles productivity, increasing debt, inflation, and spending.
A vicious circle that politicians have danced around for years.
Now it's time to pay the piper and there is no money, only debt and political promises. I ask, wouldn't the truth and caution be better?
Harry Bergman
Tyler