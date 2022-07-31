Letters to the Editor

No established proof fossil fuels cause global warming
I appreciate columns like Betsy McCaughey’s which appeared in the Tyler Morning Telegraph this morning, July 22. Unfortunately, it was restricted to simply stating: “Buttigieg wants to mandate electric vehicles — he’s wrong.”
It annoys me that she did not point out that there is no proof that CO2 is causing earth’s warming. I’ve read several reliable authors who present strong data that fossil fuels are not the problem.
At least, Betsy should have said there is no established proof that fossil fuel is causing global warming.
Norm Beavers
Tyler
Biden’s recent actions are confusing
Some of Biden’s recent political doings are rather confusing. He has just encouraged the Saudia Arabian leaders to produce more fossil-fuel (oil & gas) so America can buy it to offset his self-produced shortages here. This, of course, will create more jobs and financial income in Saudi.
At the same time, Biden continues his war to destroy the American Fossil-fuel Industry, killing oil related companies, income, and jobs in America. So, “it’s OK for Saudi to produce and sell us more gas and oil,” but “it’s not OK for Americans to produce more of our own available gas and oil.”
To produce more and sell America’s own gas and oil would also help to slow Biden’s growing problem of economic inflation by providing more American jobs, income, and reassurance to the threatened American fossil fuel industry.
Consequently, all of Biden’s actions do nothing for his pet (ill-thought) project to eliminate climate change and adds to our growing economic inflationary spiral. What sort of anti-American muddled policy is this? What is he thinking? Is he thinking?
Jack Gibson
Hideaway
Find root cause but take action
I was hoping to gain some insight about how to reduce the number of mass murders in our country (approximately two pre day this calendar year) when I read Mr. Jim Lightfoot’s editorial (“It’s broken — let’s figure out how to fix it” on July 23).
I appreciate that he is interested in the root cause or causes that drive mass murderers to purchase weapons and kill innocent people, as are the majority of us. Clearly intelligent analysis would lead us to multiple causes, but let’s go for the low hanging fruit.
If any of your readers believe that teenage boys should be allowed to purchase semi-automatic weapons, please speak up. If anyone thinks that boys and young men should be able to purchase dozens of rounds of ammunition without setting off huge red flags, please speak up.
Of interest, there were many fewer murders during the 10 years these weapons were illegal in our country.
If anyone disagrees with me, please consider a visit to a hospital pediatric ICU to see the maimed bodies of those who survived these brutal attacks.
So let’s look for the root causes of these wanton, work together and listen to each other’s opinions; but let’s take the actions that Americans are calling for.
Gary Gross
Tyler