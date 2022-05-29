Be practical in regards to guns, school safety
If you want to see what the Republican solution to school safety from shooters would look like, drive down to Tennessee Colony in neighboring Anderson County. There you will find prisons surrounded by tall fences with guard towers at each side of the buildings. Then imagine the razor wire tilted outward rather than inward and imagine the fence to be solid brick to prevent snipers from outside the fence shooting children at recess.
Wouldn’t it be more practical to take and keep weapons of war from the general public? Australia solved this problem years ago. This has worked for them. They still have hunting and hunt clubs.
Finally the “Republican solution” doesn’t solve the problems at other venues such as convenience stores, concerts, etc.
Jerry Calhoon
Bullard
Hypocritical nature utopian anti-global warming philosophy
The Transportation and Distribution System in this country consists primarily of trains, airplanes, buses, boats, ships, trucks and cars. They are predominately powered by fossil fuel energy products. Our technological way-of-living consists the use of many electric powered conveniences, such as street lights, house lights, air conditioners, ceiling and other fans, radio and TV sets, hair driers, golf carts, computers and printers, iPhones, etc. And they too are powered primarily by fossil fuel, electric power generating plants themselves that are mostly powered by fossil fuel products (national average near 80%, according to the US Energy Information Administration’s Primary Energy Sources for 2020). In other words, our whole civilization mainly exists and runs on fossil fuel products. And it can be for the foreseeable future!
But, our current leaders in Washington, and in some states, are doing all they can to destroy the fossil fuel industry to help prevent global warming. They want to replace it with a new world order of electric power for all, like their promotion (with financial subsidies, tax breaks) of expensive electric cars. And there are thousands of them out there now, and more coming each year. Makes sense doesn’t it, or does it?
Electric cars are also powered mainly by fossil fuel powered electricity generating plants, like all the other electric devises. Consequently, their carbon footprint is not zero as frequently advertised, but is about the same as other cars. For reference, the current 80 % national usage of fossil fuel products (oil, gas, coal) is followed by 12% renewable energy (solar, wind, geothermal, bio-mass, and hydro-electric). Of that, solar and wind contribute about half of the renewable. Nuclear power comes in at 9% of the national total.
Our “electric” politicians want us to be free of the fossil fuel industry in a few years…apparently by plastering the whole country with solar panels and windmills. That simply wouldn’t provide sufficient electric power to provide for all the cars, trucks, buses, trains, ships and planes, as well as all our non-transportation civilization electricity needs. It’s time these politicians and their supporters understand the ridiculous and hypocritical nature of their extreme utopian anti-global warming philosophy. Yes, the climate is changing; it has been forever in the past and will in the future. The only way “man” can change it much is to eliminate civilization and all of us. Some of the egregious political trends and activities going on worldwide these days just might make that happen.
Jack Gibson
Hideaway
National Warrior Call Day could save lives
An important story in the Morning Telegraph elevates the critical challenge of suicide among active-duty service members and veterans. The number of daily deaths by despair among this cohort is arguably higher than data suggests. More must be done by all Americans to help and aid the mission of groups like the Mission 22 organization.
This is why the Troops First Foundation is calling on veteran service organizations, elected officials and military leaders to help increase connectivity through the Warrior Call initiative.
Put simply, isolation is a disease plaguing those serving or who have served. Servicemembers and veterans are all too often disconnected from peers, friends, family and support systems – suffering from invisible wounds in silence.
The campaign’s motto calls on Americans, but especially those who have worn or are wearing the uniform, to make a call, take a call and be honest. Pick up the phone and ask how a service member or veteran is doing. Build and maintain a meaningful relationship. And, if needed, point this individual to resources. It may not be an easy conversation, but it could save a life, particularly if done habitually.
Our nation’s leaders like Senators Ted Cruz and John Cornyn of Texas can help by passing legislation making Nov. 13, 2022 National Warrior Call Day.
Military and veteran suicide is complex. Connectivity through Warrior Call can make a difference.
Frank Larkin
Laurel, Maryland