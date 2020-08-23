A RETURN TO LIFE ON THE PRAIRIE
Biden’s pick for VP, Kamala Harris. A vote for them is back to the “Little House on the Prairie” days.
When they stop our energy sources, fossil fuels, we can forget about heat in the winter or air conditioning in the summer. Get ready to install solar panels on your roof and a barn to keep your horse and wagon.
You will learn to plant your own vegetables and keep cows and chickens for meat.
If you think life on the prairie was fun, then why did our ancestors mine coal, harness electricity, drill for oil and gas? Think they did it for fun?
My husband worked on drilling rigs and one of my sons does now.
It’s dangerous work and not many are qualified to do this work.
The Washington crowd will always have their limos, planes, luxury living. We will be the ones back on the “Prairie.”
I have a new slogan for Biden “Back to basics Biden.”
How’s that for Basement Biden?
Alliteration!
Ann Mitchell
Tyler