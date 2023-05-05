Tech boom an asset to community
In reference to to an article that ran in the April 26 business section of the Morning Telegraph, it is encouraging to read that companies like Hoverworx are bringing IT jobs to Tyler.
Since the pandemic, our world has expanded to medium-to-small communities across Texas. The tech boom means more people can remain in the communities they love while also pursuing higher education and fulfilling careers. For students, online learning has become a popular alternative to on-campus courses — where they can study at their own pace and when it is most convenient for them.
At WGU Texas, a nonprofit, accredited online university, we strive to reach potential students who are currently not being served well, particularly students in rural areas and those in mid-career. Reaching these students, without requiring them to relocate, means we can train more people for the jobs that are available in their own communities.
This is an investment in the future of cities like Tyler and also more rural areas of Smith County. Online learning is an increasingly valuable tool to reach students across Texas who are needed to fill critical positions in IT.
Linda Battles
Austin
Power of kindness
If you have become inundated with the news, you are led to believe that the whole world is on fire, and the flames of that fire are being fanned with hatred and intolerance. That’s not what I see in my world.
I see kind, compassionate people of all shapes, sizes, colors, ages and backgrounds. I see people standing patiently to hold a door open for an older couple. I see a young mother in the check-out line not having quite enough money, and the person next in line discreetly handing her money.
I see a young woman offering her seats to an older couple. I see a waitress telling a couple that a stranger has paid for their meal. I see drivers in heavy traffic letting other people in line. I see a kind man placing a newspaper on his neighbor’s porch on a rainy morning. That’s what I see in my world.
Kindness is contagious. Kindness is powerful. Kindness might even be able to snuff out a spark before it becomes a flame.
Ann M. Irwin
Gilmer
Pet deaths not equal to loss of child
In regards to John Moore’s column on April 2 comparing the loss of a pet to the loss of a loved one tells me one thing: He must have never lost a child.
My oldest child and only son took his own life eight years ago.
I lost my all-time favorite dog two years ago.
There is no comparison.
I had to go to my son’s house to see why he had not reported for work. I found him lying on his shotgun.
Dogs are replaceable; sons aren’t.
C.H. Whiteside
Kilgore