September Suicide Prevention Month, Together we can help #StopSuicide
Dear Editor:
September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. This is a time for each of us to reach out to those around us and take steps to prevent suicide. The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention's theme for the month is "Together, we can help #StopSuicide."
I was fortunate enough to survive my suicide attempt in 2008, but struggle on an almost daily basis with major depression. I recently came in contact with a nonprofit group, Tiny Evie Rocks, that spreads kindness by painting rocks. They also raise awareness about mental health/suicide prevention. We must all come together to end the stigma regarding mental health. No one should be ashamed to ask for help or suffer in silence. Even one life lost to suicide is too many!
One action I'm taking this month to help #StopSuicide is contacting my public officials and urging them to prioritize funding for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline and our local crisis call centers. In July 2022, the new 988 number will be fully operational as the universal phone number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. This easy-to-remember three-digit number will increase access to vital mental health and suicide crisis supports. Calls are also projected to increase substantially when the 988 number goes fully live. NOW is the time to provide the funding to support our local crisis centers to meet the needs of more 988 callers.
Together, we can ensure that everyone in crisis has access to care should they need it.
Together, we can help #StopSuicide.
Sincerely,
Cheryl Dawson, Tyler
We’re missing Biden’s support for ending the filibuster
To the Editor:
Since the 2020 presidential election, state Republicans have passed 30 voter suppression laws in 18 states across the country. And there will be more coming out of GOP-held state legislatures before the end of the year unless Congress acts swiftly to protect our voting rights.
So far, I have seen more talk than action in the way President Biden has handled our voting rights crisis. He’s advocated for voting rights legislation and asked Congress to take action, but he’s failed to do one very obvious thing that would change this fight: unequivocally support ending the filibuster.
The Jim Crow filibuster is the thing standing in the way of passing once in a generation legislation like the For the People Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act. If Biden actually wants the Senate to pass those bills, he needs to use his influence as president to get the Senate to abolish the filibuster.
Anything less is a failure to meet this crisis.
Regards,
David Ham