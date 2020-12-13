Release virus cures, not just vaccine
In my opinion this country NEEDS a cure for the COVID health problem more than the vaccine.
A cure was available to both the POTUS and his lawyer and it seems to work very well. Release and availability of this cure are badly needed ASAP; especially since there are huge numbers of citizens that have stated that they will not get the vaccine. But a cure for COVID would probably be welcomed by every person that has COVID symptoms.
Also, it will probably take months to produce the large numbers of the vaccine and to get it to all of our citizens that need it. AND, there will be a large number of people who may have to wait for many months to get vaccinated.
James Finley
Tyler
Lack of action by Congress cruel
In September, the CDC issued an order to stop residential evictions. The order imposes criminal fines and jail time if violated. The CDC rightfully believes that it is not good at this time, to evict and make homeless unemployed tenants. Landlords are required to house tenants at their own expense. The government is taking away a landlord’s rental income and ability to pay business expenses. This is a classic example of the unconstitutional taking of private property, without compensation, for the public good.
I ask our Senators, “What exactly are you doing to help?”. They respond by form letter. At least Congressman Gohmert is more sincere. He just doesn’t respond. I track the business of Congress. In the Senate, I see only a stream of judicial confirmations. Congressman Gohmert votes “No” on everything. President Trump has checked out and golfs every weekend. Leader McConnell kills house legislation. Dead on arrival. Speaker Pelosi can’t see the forest because of the trees.
What actions are being taken by Congress and the President to address the Covid-19 disaster? Nothing. This cruelty causes the continued physical, emotional and economic suffering of all Americans—tenants, landlords, families, workers, and businesses, large and small.
More and more people are infected, dying, losing jobs and livelihoods, going hungry and facing the loss of their homes, while those elected—who are highly compensated—point fingers, spread lies and discord and make plans for the holidays.
Who is really to blame? We keep re-electing them. Shame on us.
Peter Milne
Tyler
Reader remembers Walter Williams
Today I lost a dear friend, Walter Williams. We never met but his column spoke to me often.
I grew up in Somerville, Mass., where Europeans were looked down upon. My city was run by the Irish and they disliked Italians, Jews, Armenians, etc.
As a child, during WWII, we were called “Wops”, “Spaghetti strangles” and many other names.
History Lesson: Christopher Columbus was an Italian.
America was named after an Italian, Amerego Vespucci.
“This is the land, where hate should die,” a poem I read once long ago. It needs re-learning.
Walter Williams is a modern day Solomon.
The last paragraph in yesterday’s editorial brought a smile on my face. My husband told our two sons, “if you get in trouble at school, you are in more trouble at home.” They walked a straight line.
---
We all love getting a Christmas gift. There are two local charities that would welcome a gift, no matter what the amount is
Salvation Army
P.O. Box 4099
Tyler, Texas 75712-4099
East Texas Food Bank, 3201 Robertson Road, Tyler, Texas 75701-2532
When wondering what is needed by seniors, like me. Consider help! We don’t need any more trinkets or animals to feed.
Suggestions clean their home, paint a room, shampoo carpets, dust thoroughly, if you can sew, check their wardrobe for fixing if needed.
I have been blessed and I am still able to take care of these suggestions, so I know how these “labors of love” can make such a big blessing to those who need them.
My favorite piano piece I love to play, “O Sole Mio,” Jesus is my Sunshine and “How Great Thou Art.”
“Buon Natale,” Merry Christmas in Italian.
Ann Mitchell
Tyler
Money wasted on political advertising
Imagine what $100 million could do for Americans out of work, laid off or hungry! Unfortunately that money is desperately needed for political advertising.
Larry Mayo
Bullard