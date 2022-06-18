Temperatures are warming by nature
I have been disgusted for years at the lack of support for fossil fuels versus wind and solar alternatives. I have yet to read anything intelligent supporting the doomsday predictions of the end of the world. When I read Al Gore's book, "Our Choices" (Climate Change, dated 2009), I considered it worthless; not one intelligent reason supported his position. Likewise a couple of others; until I found two authors providing intelligent facts that fossil fuels do not affect earth's temperatures.
First it was Alex Epstein's 2014 book, "The Moral Case For Fossil Fuels." He provided evidence that convinced me coal and oil were not changing the earth's temperatures. Likewise, I just read Fred S. Singer's Hot Talk, Cold Science (3rd edition), which provided more scientific evidence that fossil fuels were not affecting our temperature (Singer recently died).
I wasn't around during the Ice Age, but it seems to me that today's temperatures are a natural warming by nature -- not fossil fuels or any other human activity.
Then along came Joe Biden.. I'd prefer global warming!
Norm Beavers
Tyler
Never sacrifice integrity
To the voters of Smith County who value experience, honesty and integrity, thank you for the privilege of working with like-minded people who have held steadfast in their commitment to electing representatives who would lead our nation forward in the struggle to achieve a more perfect union. I am honored that those who elected me to the position of Smith County Democratic Party Chair never sacrificed Integrity for expediency.
I elevated my political activity to a more personal level because I experienced injustice first hand. I accepted the responsibility of leading the Smith County Democratic Party because I believe that our state functions best when families are empowered to achieve their full potential.
I ran for Chair because I was the most qualified to fill the position. While l will not fill the role of Chair for the next two years, I will be unencumbered, by the political baggage that accompanies Title, in my actions to move our community closer to one that truly upholds the principles set forth in Frederick Douglass', 5th of July Speech.
As we learn more about the events leading up to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and the big lie that persists, I am reminded of how important it is that we never sacrifice our integrity for personal gains and that we each maintain the internal ability to discern the distinction between truth and lies.
Michael E. Tolbert
Tyler
Thank you to columnist Jim Ross Lightfoot
I greatly appreciated the touching opinion article by Jim Ross Lightfoot, "Listen to the voice of the aborted child," recently published in the Tyler Morning Telegraph.
The commentary is well-written and very meaningful in the world today.
My own daughter has experienced this situation, but on the receiving end of a precious adopted baby.
My hat is off to Rep. Lightfoot. Thank you sir, for your insightful testimony.
Thank you for publishing this informative narrative.
Jerry Kassaw
Tyler