Thank you, Tyler, for supporting law enforcement
Thank you citizens of Tyler. I work locally for a law enforcement agency. Friday, as you are aware, there was a law enforcement funeral in Tyler. Law enforcement people are a huge family and I have never met many of my brothers and sisters in blue but they are still family. I saw agencies represented from all over the state.
I had the honor of driving one of the many patrol cars that escorted Deputy Lorenzo Bustos to the cemetery where he was laid to rest. As I traveled through Tyler I was surprised and humbled by how many people I saw lining the streets. Some standing by their cars, some standing by the side of the street, many in front yards, and several businesses closed with employees standing together on the sidewalk either waving or holding hands over their hearts. I saw young and old waving American flags, Texas flags, Thin Blue Line flags.
I can never express how humbling it was to see such a show of support. In my career I have been spit on, cussed, fought, run from, and more, but today has been a reminder that you are why I continue to put on this uniform.
Thank you, Tyler. I continue wearing this blue for you.
Chris Bratton
Troup
Biden’s Dems want to destroy America
Here’s Biden’s current destructive economic plan.
Combine recession and inflation, and we get stagflation.
Then destroy basic rights from God, like free speech, self-defense and right to bear arms. Refuse to accept that murder of children at birth is wrong and threaten the Supreme Court.
Then teach children to be mediocre, cast aside national patriotism, and support new world order (which is Communism) and replace Capitalism and free enterprise with government checks to everyone, along with free Social Security, Medicare, rent, child care and college education. Then raise taxes to destroy all small businesses, leaving only multinational corporations!
Plus open borders that allows millions of illegal, uneducated criminals, drug dealers, uneducated and terrorists from enemy to invade from 160 countries. Destroy our energy independence and give billions in trade to our enemies to buy their oil and gas.
Finally divide the U.S. in every way possible: Religion, class, wealth, race, gender but make homosexuality, transgender and even sex change operations before puberty legal and normal.
That is the perfect plan to destroy America, and Biden Democrats are doing it all.
Will America’s final demise be the result of a future election and a final National whimper? Or something else? The Bible gives a clue.
Harry Bergman
Tyler
Things that serve no purpose
It recently occurred to me that three things have happened in my lifetime that serve no purpose, and I suspect it will get worse.
To begin, Daylight Savings Time came up during WW2 when I was just a kid. I never gave it much thought since I didn’t have a watch, but my mother just woke me earlier. So for the past ninety years I still get up early for no good reason.
My feeling about this was supported by a song sung by Grandpa Jones: “DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME”. And I still play (and sing it) with my other “Classic Country” songs (think WSM, Nashville).
Then along came Global Warming, with no published facts to support that coal and oil will be the end of the world (as we know it). And I thought the time change was a stupid thing. I’ve read a few published books which provide facts showing that CO2 is not accumulating as stated by Al Gore and others.
Then, just when I thought it couldn’t get any worse, Joe Biden became President and just about everything in our lives is falling apart.
The sad thing is, nothing useful is being done about these three annoying situations. But always the optimist, I’m rapidly approaching 89 years old so don’t expect I’ll have to live with this (or worse) much longer.
Norm Beavers
Tyler