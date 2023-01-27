If not now, when?
Stop the Biden Democrat madness!
The issues of unlimited millions of migrants/immigrants lacking proper legal status, plus unlimited fentanyl from China are continuing. There is no punishment for crimes.
Unlimited spending and debt continues to be out of control. We have an openly biased Justice Department and corrupt FBI leadership. We have 80,000 new armed IRS intimidators with worse inflation and recession ahead, plus Biden is endangering national security letting many terrorists enter for some future 9-11 attack, plus draining our national stratigraphic oil reserve for political reasons.
Before it is too late, why aren’t all Citizens and news media screaming reform action now and demanding Congress act instead of letting Democrats block all reforms?
Harry Bergman
Tyler
Tyler made impact on Operation Christmas Child project
I am writing to thank Tyler-area residents for sharing the true meaning of Christmas with children in need this past holiday season.
Generosity throughout contributed to a successful shoebox gift collection season at drop-off locations for the Samaritan’s Purse project Operation Christmas Child. Across the U.S., the project collected over 9.3 million shoebox gifts in 2022. Combined with those collected from partnering countries in 2022, the ministry is now sending nearly 10.6 million shoebox gifts to children worldwide.
Through shoeboxes—packed with fun toys, school supplies, and hygiene items—Tyler-area volunteers brought joy to children in need around the world. Each gift-filled shoebox is a tangible expression of God’s love, and it is often the first gift these children have ever received. Through the continued generosity of donors since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 209 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 170 countries and territories. This year, Samaritan’s Purse delivered its milestone 200 millionth shoebox, which was packed on a country-wide tour and then hand-delivered to a young girl in Ukraine.
Across TX, shoebox packers often shop for deals on shoebox items throughout the year, and many serve at a deeper level by becoming a year-round volunteer. Information about ways area participants can get involved year-round can also be found at samaritanspurse.org/occ or by calling 817-595-2230.
Although local drop‑off locations for gifts are closed until Nov. 13 – 20, 2023, anyone can still be a part of this life-changing project by conveniently packing a shoebox gift online in just a few simple clicks at samaritanspurse.org/buildonline.
These simple gifts, packed with love, send a message to children worldwide that they are loved and not forgotten.
Lizette Miller
Samaritan's Purse