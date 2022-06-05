Time to stop mass murderers in our schools
The slow police response to the school shooting in Uvalde highlights just how unrealistic it is to rely on the police for protection. The sad truth is the police rarely if ever intervene in time to stop a crime in progress. It is also a “...fundamental principle of American law that a government and its agents are under no general duty to provide public services, such as police protection, to any individual citizen” (see Warren v. District of Columbia, D.C. Ct. of Ap. 1981).
Even if our society could ban all guns, mass murderers would still have other extremely lethal tools available. For example, the numerous vehicle terror attacks in Europe which have killed and wounded hundreds of people (The most lethal was in Nice, France, which killed 86 people including 14 children).
Sen. John Cornyn, who is involved in discussions in the Senate, should forcefully advocate for providing more resources to support teachers and other staff, especially those with military training, to be armed if they so choose. The air marshal program and the arming of pilots after 9/11 worked very well – despite vocal opposition — to stop plane terror attacks, and so will providing more support for arming teachers and staff to protect our children.
Dr. Richard Griffith
Elgin
We can’t ignore the root causes of division
The Tyler Morning Telegraph did not publish a story concerning the Tyler Public Library Board meeting held Wednesday at Liberty Hall. The meeting turned contentious, with hostile comments and threats. The atmosphere and actions were not shining examples of our perceived serene, congenial, and lovely rose and azalea adorned community. I was both appalled and deeply saddened by the display of toxicity and entrenched division.
Yet, given the current political and social state of our nation, I can’t say that I was surprised. Whether we wish to face it head on or not, Tyler is a microcosm of all that is both ill and good with our nation politically, racially, culturally and spiritually. Seeking refuge in our bubble of sweet-smelling roses and azaleas while ignoring the growing rot of division and its root causes is a hazardous path destined for debacle.
We are at a pivotal juncture at all levels of our being. Is it not time for us as individuals, a community, and nation to dig deep, to discover and address the root causes of our anger, hate, and divisions? Can we the people not call upon our better angels for the courage to dig deep and the boldness of heart to transcend our differences and return to our charge “to form a more perfect Union.”
Brenda McWilliams
Tyler