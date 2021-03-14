I received a letter from the Federal government telling me they would give me a card to receive free money because of “economic impact” of COVID. I don’t want it, didn’t earn it, and don’t deserve it. I’m a retiree with a pension and a few modest investments.
It makes me wonder who many others are getting this offer. Did the Feds just go through the ph9ne book and throw out money to all?
They will print $1.4 trillion the next 12 months on top of $3 trillion the next 12 months on top of $3 trillion already printed this last year. I understand that less than 50% of the new $1.9 trillion they will print for COVID issues. Now Biden wants to spend $2 trillion on “climate change” and $1.5 trillion on manufacturing and child care.
Our government debt is way more than the GNP of the whole country. It is all fiat, unbacked dollars. If we spend too much to make life easier, there will be consequences that make life harder-runaway inflation and the coming collapse of the dollar and hardship for most.
If we continue toward socialism as we are -from each according to their ability and to each according to their need-we will have more and more needy.
There are those who are truly needy and god bless them and we must help them but many I believe should examine their conscience and differentiate between their wants and needs and live accordingly.
Bill Kyle
Troup