Museum will persevere after loss of promised donation
This letter is in reference to a Jan. 27 article about the Texas African American Museum in Tyler not receiving a $1 million donation that was promised one year ago by Dr. Khalilah Camacho-Ali.
Little did we know that our TAAM would be stung by a bee last February, losing the much-needed answer to a prayer and hope.
This museum will continue, maybe not grow as fast, but will continue with the goals beyond the loss of this donation. Donations usually come from the heart. One belief is if we can make things happen, we can improve the quality of life and make us better for it.
Money, time, displays and knowledge is some of the things that will help make this museum a quality, high-class attraction.
It is important to preserve history and educate. That’s what museums do.
I’m sure each person reading this could make a small but big difference.
Barry Jacobs
Tyler
East Texas becomes pep squad for hometown legend
Little did anyone know that a small town like Whitehouse, nor Texas itself, would become the Kansas City Chiefs pep squad.
We wish the Chiefs the best of everything! After all, we’re all Texans!
Beaver Cole
Texas