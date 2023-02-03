Once again Republican leadership is relying upon the ignorance of their base to not understand the difference between the obligation to pay debts already incurred versus the budgeting process during which negotiations are the order of the day.
To put it in simple terms: It is irresponsible to suggest even the possibility of not paying your bill when it is due and payable.
The time for negotiation over spending is before the debt is incurred not afterward. Similarly is the irresponsible approach they evince when they never offer a plan of their own. Less spending they say but no answer as to what cuts they propose other than “waste” but don’t hold your breath waiting for the detail.
Maybe you can recall their numerous assaults on the Affordable Care Act always claiming they would have a better less expensive plan. No one living or dead has ever seen their plan.
The responsible Republicans in leadership have gone the way of the dodo bird. In their stead we have those whose arsenal is only misdirection lying and fear mongering.
Jerry Calhoon
Bullard