Editor’s Note: Today is the last day for upcoming election-related letters to be published in the Tyler Morning Telegraph ahead of Tuesday’s primary. Letters that are a direct response to an election-related letter in today’s paper may be considered if received by 2 p.m. Friday.
As the director of Tyler’s Texas African American Museum stated, a donation like this ($1 million) to a “small town museum” is rare. The donation was made by Dr. Khalilah Camacho-Ali, former wife of boxer Muhammad Ali.
I trust that the donation will be delivered soon with no unusual or political strings attached. So being, it will be for the general good of all Texas citizens interested in history.
It is also good for the public to learn about generous and unexpected donors. One can easily find out information on her family, education and other background items on the internet.
Jack Gibson
Hideaway
Reid Kerr’s commentary on Super Bowl LVI (Tuesday, Feb. 15) was the best thing I’ve read in the Tyler Paper in a long time. Well done, Reid. Would you please write front page stories and editorials as well?
Joel D. Johnson
Tyler
It has been an honor to serve as Chair of the Smith County Democratic Party for the last five years. I will not seek a third term, as I am confident that the party will be in good hands as long as the best man wins. For those who understand how important integrity is in our representative democracy, the definition of ‘best’ is quite simple. Research the candidates, and you will find that only one meets the criteria needed to lead our Party forward: life-long Democrat; honest in personal and business relationships; and proven track record of service to others.
I extend my respect and appreciation to those who have remained true to their values regardless of the balance of power and the what-can-you-do-for-me-today attitudes that are so common in our society. I trust the candidate who knew it was wrong when other Republicans were doing it. We didn’t have to wait until 2016 to know wrong is wrong. We welcome disaffected Republicans to help us elect better representatives.
Moving forward will require each of us to make personal investment in our system of government and take personal responsibility for its success. I care as much as ever about electing the best representatives and establishing public policy that is ‘Of the People, by the People, for the People,’ and I will continue to serve for the betterment of our community.
Michael Tolbert
Tyler