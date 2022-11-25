Wolfe Lane project is proof of a politician keeping his word
Today, I am watching a miracle.
Highway 64 East and Wolfe Lane will no longer be a death trap for so many who must travel this way.
I can’t thank our district representative Matt Schaefer for his promise that he would see to it. Some politicians make promises they don’t keep, but I know one who keeps his word. Thank you, Mr. Schaefer, for letting this soon-to-be 90-year-old know that it will soon be safe for me and others to travel this way.
Ann Mitchell
Tyler
What is bad about fracking?
Would someone please explain what is so bad about fracturing oil and gas wells so they produce more and longer? This well procedure has been around from 1960s and landowners love the results that make their monthly checks many times larger! Government get a sizable part of all oil and gas income. That include the IRS, State’s Oil Agency, county government, including schools in many states.
Fossil fuels have made America prosperous and many products, projects and civilization depend on products made from oil and national gas. Gasoline, fuel oil, motor oil, plastics, fertilizer and many products in homes and businesses. The steel industry, construction equipment, air travel, highways, virtually everything! Wind power and solar power is not cheap and is destroying America.
Man-made global warming does not exist. It is a political fraud to gain control of citizen’s lives and make everyone dependent on politicians. There are several generations of duped falsely educated citizens that can’t tell lies from the truth. They can’t analyze fake news, science or weather. Weather cycles were here before mankind. There are mountains where seas used to be and vice versa. Cycles that vary from short to millions of years. Many citizens are simply duped.
Bottom line, civilization is not going to give up abundant oil and gas, period. Does anyone think people will give up gasoline cars? Of course not, not cars from the 1950s to recent. People are smarter than deliberately ending modern civilization for everyone except elite political leaders.
Harry Bergman
Tyler
Tyler panhandling needs to be controlled
Tyler has a chance to head off a very destructive problem. The problem is drug addicted homeless people taking up residence in our area.
I’m a Texas native, who spent the last 34 years in the Seattle area. When I moved there in 1989 to build a career, Seattle was a jewel. The city was pristine, vibrant, fun and safe to visit. It boasted top-notch restaurants, theaters, sports venues and other attractions.
About 10 years ago, the people of Washington very foolishly voted to legalize marijuana. Almost overnight the state was inundated with people from the drug culture. The politicians looked the other way as drugs became more prevalent downtown.
Next came panhandlers and mentally unstable people strung out on hard drugs and literally living on the streets of Seattle. The politicians still did nothing.
The last time I went to Seattle was in 2018. The place was a cesspool with homeless encampments everywhere and people being aggressively harassed by entitled panhandlers and mentally unstable addicts. Washingtonians began to avoid the city, many of them selling their homes and looking for healthier communities elsewhere.
On Monday in south Tyler, at a major shopping center, I counted six different panhandlers. And so it begins. If we have panhandling and vagrancy laws, enforce them aggressively.
If we don’t nip this in the bud, we will all regret it. There is a time to be compassionate and there is a time to protect yourself.
Scott Walker
Flint