It’s not OK
It’s OK. It’s OK. It’s OK.
It’s OK for any adult to walk into a store and purchase a gun and ammo. It’s OK for that person to carry it anywhere any time. (Unless there is specific Prohibited Sign) It’s OK for that person to use that gun if he is irked at someone else.
This is the state of guns in the state of Texas. Dozens of dead children. This week a cheerleader in uniform was shot in her own car after she had accidentally opened the door of another man’s car. When he approached her, she rolled down the window to apologize. He shot her. She is in critical condition.
IT’S NOT OK. NONE OF THIS IS OK.
The Texas State Legislature is considering some gun safety bills. It is our duty as citizens to make your views known to them. Contact Rep. Matt Schaeffer and State Sen. Bryan Hughes. Hopefully, you will let them know that the state of guns in Texas is not OK. And, hold them accountable for their votes with your vote in 2024.
Pat Parsons
Tyler
Educate yourself on the science
In response to “Seeking hope in a time of freefall” by Jeff McAlister in the April 7 edition, I would describe the current moral and social issues as change instead of freefall.
The most recent school shooting was done by a person who you described as someone who “preferred” to see herself as male. I am sure when someone has gender issues it is not because they “prefer” being ridiculed because of their nature. I am not in any way excusing what this person did to destroy lives however create understanding of “preference.” If people would try to understand some science and psychology behind gender identity, perhaps the over moralizing would stop.
In addressing the former president’s indictment, your statement that Alvin Bragg claimed intent to “get” him, is false. I read the interview that was edited and misquoted in which Bragg said he would prosecute anyone the same under the law. The evidence of business records being falsified right before an election should be the concern, not who is prosecuting the case.
Your term “infanticide” paints abortion with a very broad and uneducated brush. It seems that unless Texas becomes educated in all circumstances involving abortion, women will continue to struggle. When a woman has a wanted pregnancy and the fetus dies, she now has a hard time getting the medical help she needs for treatment and sometimes survival.
Unless people have these issues happen in their own families, many don’t have the empathy to actually sit down and read some science addressing these issues.
Denise Saleh
Tyler
Freedom at risk
I never dreamed there could be so many ignorant, brain-washed people in the world. Plus so many complacent or intimidated people who dare not comment or lift a finger to even object to the destruction of our constitution, liberty and freedom.
How does anyone tolerate what is going on daily from the White House, Congress, courts, agencies, state offices, corporate board rooms, school boards, city councils and on the streets of America? Virtually everything is broken or not functioning as our founding fathers intended, with few exceptions.
Ignorance, misinformation, greed, crime, intolerance and pure lies abounds! The root causes are false education of youth, false education of adults by fake news from everywhere. If you tell a lie big enough and often enough, the entire population will agree in due time if they think they are benefiting from the lie. Many examples prove it, like deficit spending, unlimited debt, money without working, excessive taxes on productive, defund police, gender change, unlimited drugs and open borders.
The false man-made climate change ultimately will cost all our freedom and liberty, nothing less.
Harry Bergman
Tyler