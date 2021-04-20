FOR THE PEOPLE ACT IS 'ANTI-LIBERTY'
I am writing in regard to the conservative that supports the For the People Act (April 15). There is no way a conservative, or any other liberty-loving American could support such legislative garbage.
For one, the Act takes the power of election protocols away from states. A clear violation of the Constitution. It makes same day registration mandatory which makes it easier to commit fraud. No-fault absentee ballots will be required and in conjunction with ballot harvesting, will make even more fraud possible. Electioneering will be legal and bans on voter ID will be now be part of Federal Code. Keep in mind that it is reported by many polling organizations that more than 70% of Americans support Voter ID laws. Felons will also be allowed to vote and the FEC will be converted to a very partisan group with vast powers to determine redistricting. Finally the FPA would restrain due process and keep anyone from challenging this legislation in Federal Court. There is even more anti-liberty language in this bill and it should be an embarrassment for anyone in Congress to support it.
Doug Towns
Tyler
COLUMNIST NEEDS TO LOOK DEEPER AT FOR THE PEOPLE ACT
I am surprised that you published the April 15 column with the title "I'm a conservative" etc. that pushed for supporting the US House Bill 1. The writer is either not truly a conservative and/or has not read much of the contents of this bill. I read that it is around 800 pages long and includes many reasons to vote this bill down.
The title sounds nice but the writer needs to understand all of the implications of this bill before making his recommendation. As written, this bill would probably ensure that only Democrats would be elected to office for the foreseeable future. He does not respect the principles of the GA voting law and doesn't see any concerns with validating voters and vote-counting procedures. In my opinion, I would not even think of naming the writer as a "conservative." Also, I will consider it a national calamity if the House Bill is passed.
James Finley
Tyler