SOMETIMES BETTER NOT TO CLAIM A LOTTERY TICKET EARLY
I read The Tyler Morning Telegraph article: “Lottery ticket worth $5 million sold in Longview” (June 7). I happen to live in Longview, but you can relax — the winner is not me. I haven’t been to that convenience store in years. Although I wish I had been the “winner” who has so far, left the ticket unclaimed. In my view, whether accidental or intentional, claiming a lottery-ticket early, would only invite long-lost friends, family, peddlers, and telemarketers to come out of the woodwork en masse. IF — and again I say “if” — if I were the winner, I would want to settle down, calm my nerves, hire a good financial attorney and wait a couple months before coming forward (making sure I didn’t lose the winning ticket in the meantime). By waiting, this lessens what I call “predatory jackals” from coming out of nowhere trying to “bum a piece of the pie.” I am a charitable person and likely, I would share a little with trusted family friends and faith and charitable institutions. I’d legally put myself on a self-imposed “financial leash” so I wouldn’t blow it.
GOD WILL PROTECT ME
Several people have told me they were not going to get vaccinated against Covid because God would protect them. It reminds me of a joke:
A guy is in his house when horrendous rains start falling. The water begins to rise, and before long it becomes a major flood. The roads are covered in water making driving impossible. After a while, a boat comes along. A rescue worker in the boat yells, “Come on! We’re here to save you! Get in the boat!” The guy responds, “No! I’ve got faith that God will save me!” The boat leaves and the water continues to rise, and the guy is forced up to the second floor of his home.
The county sheriff’s boat comes along, and the sheriff yells, “Come on! You are going to drown if you don’t get in the boat.” From his second floor window the guy says, “No! I’ll be okay! I have faith God will save me.” The boat moves on.
The house, except for a small part on the roof, is submerged in water. The guy is on the roof as a helicopter hovers overhead. The pilot shouts out, “Climb up the ladder to safety! If you don’t come now you’re going to drown!” The guy hollers, “No, thanks! God is going to save me!” The pilot shrugs his shoulders and flies away.
The house is covered, and the guy is swept away by the flood waters. He ascends to Heaven and confronts God: “I have been devoted to you and had absolute faith that you would save me. Why did you let me down?”
“What more do you want,” says God? “I sent you two boats and a helicopter!”
Maybe, just maybe, the vaccine is your God-sent “lifeboat.”
John N. Serio
Tyler
VOTING ACCESS KEY TO OUR DEMOCRACY
I’m thankful to live in a democracy without “Jim Crow” voting laws! Let’s keep it that way.
For democracy to work for all of us, it must include us all. All Texans want elections to be free, fair, and accessible. We want a transparent process we can trust, where Americans have equal freedom to vote, no matter what they look like or where they live, whether in a small Texas town or one of Texas’ major metropolitan areas.
I am thankful to local and state election officials who did a great job providing a safe and secure election during not only a massive presidential election but a pandemic. All Texas voters were thankful when the governor expanded early voting and were thrilled that they had more voting opportunities, extended hours at the polling places, and more options to return vote-by-mail ballots. These are the kinds of measures that Texans want and appreciate.
Encourage your legislators to be a hero for democracy. Tell them to work FOR Texas voters during the special session NOT for measures that further complicate our already complicated voting process.
Voting and elections are fundamental to our democracy. If the Texas legislature implements “Jim Crow” voting laws, then Texas voters’ only hope will be at the Federal level with the passage of the For the People Act and a restoration of the Voting Rights Act.
Ann Nelson
Wills Point
IN GRADUATION UPROAR, RULES ARE RULES
I’d like to address the Ever Lopez situation [the 18-year-old denied his diploma after draping a Mexican flag over his gown] at a high school graduation in Asheboro, North Carolina. My guess is most folks accept this as a racial and/or immigrant issue. Believe it or not that is not my view or my ongoing concern over what is happening.
Admittedly, a lot of my correspondence reveals my strongly conservative position and values. Even though they may be upsetting — even offensive — to some they are my opinions and Constitutionally guaranteed right as an American citizen. What applies to you is supposedly the same that applies to me.
The USA was founded and survives upon the rule of law primarily because those laws governing its citizens are actually made by the citizens (as well as to how they should be enforced) and there exists a mechanism as to how to modify/eliminate a law that the vast majority of society deems outdated or not suited to current American society.
Now would be the time many of you would expect me to go into a tirade over this individual’s action because he is of Mexican heritage. Well you would be dead wrong!
My concern is with the absolute unbridled acceptance of an individual or groups of individuals claiming they have been wronged by breaking a law that frankly they just don’t like. In this case the infraction was Ever Lopez’s voluntary violation of a well publicized “pre-event” dress code that was applicable to all races.
It appears the governing authorities have caved.
Preson Smith
Tyler