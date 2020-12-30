A SHAM ELECTORAL COLLEGE VOTE
A joint session of the United States Congress will convene on Jan. 6. The purpose of the gathering is to count and certify the Electoral College votes for our most recent presidential election.
After the typical election year, this procedural moment usually goes by overlooked and without dispute, only this year was anything but typical. There is a mountain of evidence pointing to wrongdoing and fraud in this year’s presidential contest.
For these reasons, I will object to the certification of the Electoral College vote on Jan. 6. I have also sent a letter to our Texas senators, John Cornyn and Ted Cruz, urging them to do the same.
The people of Texas voted decisively to give President Trump another four years in the White House. Every federally-elected Republican from our state should be with us in this fight.
The evidence of voter fraud, ballot mishandling, and the corruption of mail-in voting in multiple states constitutes grounds for a delay to certification of the vote.
It would be irresponsible for elected officials, sworn to abide by the Constitution, to allow such blatant violations of our electoral process to be swept under the rug. As much as the mainstream media and political establishment would like that to happen, the 74 million Americans who voted for President Trump are right to demand an explanation.
Americans deserve a process they can have faith in, and it is our duty to ensure the integrity of our election is unwavering in the hearts and minds of the people. Ignoring overwhelming evidence of foul play and then telling people to have faith in an obviously illegitimate process erodes trust in our system.
I will object to certifying the Electoral College vote until a thorough, independent investigation can answer the extensive list of questions about what went wrong this November. I have called for this kind of investigation from Congress, the Department of Justice, and I have led the charge to create a special counsel inquiry.
The Washington Swamp knows if they allow any of those things to happen, they risk losing their preferred candidate. I will stay in this fight for as long as it takes to ensure our government oversight serves the needs of the American people and not those of the political establishment.
Rep. Lance Gooden (R-TX)
425 Cannon House Office Building, Washington, D.C. 20515
AN OPEN LETTER TO THE CONGRESSMAN
Mr. Gohmert,
I have followed your activities regarding efforts to deny and take away the voting rights of millions of Americans. How dare you engage in such anti-democratic and despicable behavior! You and your cohorts have lost more than 50 court cases. In each of those cases, you have failed to submit a single shred of evidence of voter fraud.
As an American citizen who is your age, I have to question your educational experience and your patriotism for our country and for our democracy. Did you not learn in school, as I did in the 7th and 12th grades, about how a president is selected, or are you just too immature to accept your disappointment that “your guy” didn’t win? In fact, Mr. Trump (soon-to-be former President Trump) lost by more than seven million votes. He also lost the CERTIFIED Electoral College tally by 74–306 to 232. Even Fox News is dealing with the reality that Joe Biden will be our next President, and Kamala Harris our next Vice-President. Take a good look at their web graphic in late November. Note the tallies of 306 to 232, and the blue check-mark next to Joe Biden’s name. (Hint, that means he won, and Trump lost!).
So I have to question what you are doing as a sitting member of the House of Representatives. I view your efforts to subvert our democracy and the Constitution as treasonous. Given that there is absolutely no evidence of voter fraud, I have to conclude that you are participating in a blatant attempt at a coup. In previous years, people convicted of treason were executed. Today, we put them in jail. I would be willing to bet that there are some prosecutors out there who would consider indicting you and your friends for your actions. Perhaps a long stay in Federal prison might get you to change your ways. At least you would have time to think about how you have betrayed your fellow Americans.
Sincerely, Kent Porter Ukiah, California