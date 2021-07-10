BE AWARE OF RESPIRATORY VIRUS
Respiratory syncytial virus has been sweeping through East Texas. Places like daycares, nursing homes and schools should be on the worry about this. RSV, similar to COVID-19, has its most harmful effects on the 50+ year old group and infants and can cause similar problems. Once again reinforcing the importance of a mask and social distancing even if you are vaccinated and especially if you are not.
Personally, I had RSV a week and a half ago, and it was worse than COVID-19 as a young adult/late teen. RSV is a problem, and it is not fun. Please bring our community attention to this issue, and help people stay safe out there.
Ryan McCrary
Editor's note: See a story about respiratory syncytial virus in Health, Page 5B.
FOCUS ON EARTH BEFORE SPACE VANITY
Dear America's Billionaires,
I think some, if not all of us, are infatuated by your efforts to achieve the dream of private transportation to beyond our earth. We give you praises for your efforts and the technology that may ensue.
However, there appears to be something that a lot of our fellow inhabitants may think more pressing at this time. This involves the human race. I need not belabor you with all our circumstances, as I'm sure you are well advised.
In lieu of your present time and monetary expenses, can we not articulate, and craft a way to first serve the greater good of our precious given world? By fighting the good fight for our humanity? That way, when you are circling our earth from the stratosphere or beyond, you may cast your eyes on not just the physical beauty we have been provided, but a more peaceful and loving world! Otherwise, the beauty is only superficial. And America can continue to bless our Creator.
T. Ray Hunt
Tyler