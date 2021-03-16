DEMS HAVE IT WRONG ON TRUMP SUPPORTERS
Dems seem to think that if Trump tells Republicans to get the vaccine, they will immediately change their minds about it and line up.
This is quite possibly the biggest misconception that the Left has about people on the Right. They think Republicans are just doing and thinking everything Trump tells them to. But the vast majority were drawn to Trump for his brook-no-arguments demeanor, his way of saying exactly what he thought and damn the consequences or your feelings. Trump supporters do not agree with or even believe everything he ever said, this is the problem with demonizing all of them as carbon copies of the man himself. Many see this attitude as embodying the American spirit, especially now, after seeing that spirit stomped on and disrespected by our leaders and fellow citizens day in and day out.
My prediction: If Trump goes out tomorrow and says “Get vaccinated” you won’t see many Republicans changing their minds at all. I mean, the man’s administration was the one that actually presided over the development of the vaccine, remember? In truth, the Left is much more willing to bend to the will of their leaders than the Right. Perhaps they believe Trump actually has that kind of sway over his supporters because their leaders actually do. News flash, he doesn’t. Trump never explicitly told his supporters what to think, he just got up there every day and said what HE thought and that’s what people responded to.
Michael Lobre
Holly Lake Ranch
'ILLEGAL' IMMIGRATION SHOULD BE TREATED AS SUCH
It seems rather simple that the answer to a lot of our national problems would be solved if the meaning of illegal was enforced. Illegal means contrary to or forbidden by law. We adhere to the law regarding illegal acts – driving without insurance or a license, use of drugs, school attendance for children, voting laws (?), etc. However, we don’t enforce the law regarding illegal aliens or a person present in a country without official authorization. I propose that the word illegal or undocumented not be used unless we are going to adhere to its meaning. Enough is enough.
Chuck Schumer is quoted as saying in 2009, “People who enter the United States without our permission are illegal aliens and illegal aliens should not be treated the same as people who entered the U.S. legally.”
S. Sloan
Tyler