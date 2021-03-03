DEFINING ‘THE SWAMP’
A friend recently posted a video on social media of House Minority leader Kevin McCarthy suggesting the “swamp was filling again,” or words to that effect, when referring to the proposed $1.9T pandemic aid package which includes a bump to the minimum hourly wage opposed by the Republicans, as well as other alleged special interest projects. No doubt, such allegations have been proffered over the years by both parties to further their political objectives. However, what truly defines “the swamp” has been clarified by the Senate minority leader in clear and unequivocal terms. It has nothing to do with legitimate differences of opinion.
Mitch McConnell on the role of Trump in the Capitol riot: “He was practically and morally responsible for provoking the events of the day.” In an op-ed to the WSJ, McConnell called Trump’s actions “unconscionable.” In a speech before the Senate, McConnell accused Trump of a “disgraceful dereliction of duty.” Yet, when asked later on Fox News if he would support Trump were he to be the Republican nominee in 2024, McConnell said “Absolutely.” Mitch McConnell, the highest ranking Republican in Congress, publicly proclaimed he would support, in his own words, a disgraceful derelict, for president. Let that marinate in your brain. He is the operational definition of the swamp.
Mike Gregory
Tyler
WHEN 17 GOVERNORS PETITION BIDEN, HE OUGHT TO LISTEN
I read the Feb. 22 Tyler Morning Telegraph article “17 GOP governors call on Biden to rescind executive order halting new oil and gas leases on federal land.” While I am supportive of clean air and clean water and being good stewards of the planet as much as anyone, I DO think that the COLLECTIVE OPINIONS of 17 U.S. state governors shouldn’t be ignored.
Although President Biden has halted new oil and gas leases on federal land, the “catch” is that the federal land often occupies large swaths of land in the respective States where the governors govern. The governors live there; President Biden doesn’t. Many workers are immediately thrust out of jobs and realistically some may fall behind in their bills, and in worse cases even lose their homes, cars, and basically their whole livelihoods. President Biden will still have a warm home, a secure paycheck, regular meals and not face the daily survival and sustenance issues these poor people will.
17 governors is just a hair under HALF the total number of governors in the entire United States. Their pleas should be heard and honorable compromises made. Especially in light of Texas’s recent cold snap which affects me and others who commute in the Tyler-Longview region: We don’t need a supposedly well-meaning president obliterate states’ rights to use their own resources for survival.
James A. Marples
Longview (Commuter to
Tyler)