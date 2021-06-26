CONGRESS WORKING AS DESIGNED
A guest Opinion column in Friday’s paper shows how even the most vocal of people have a general lack of civics knowledge. The author is critical of a Congress that seems to be dysfunctional, but it is actually working exactly as designed. Our framers did not want majority rule, it is why we are a Constitutional Republic. They wanted legislative initiatives to be long and arduous processes so that government’s powers would be limited. This was a natural check on the Legislative branch. Dysfunction is built into the fabric of Congress and is a valuable feature, not a design flaw. As long as we have career politicians that think of nothing but their own power, the dysfunction will protect all citizens from the evils of an over active Congress.
Douglas Towns
Tyler
INDEPENDENT REDISTRICTING COMMITEE WOULD BE HISTORIC MOVE
I appreciate your reporting on the June 23 Tyler City Council Meeting during which multiple audience members “spoke of their desire to form an independent redistricting committee.” Yes, I was present and heard several of our citizens speak passionately urging our city leaders to consider appointing an independent redistricting committee comprised of members representing each city district and reflecting our city’s racial and ethnic diversity. As I understand it, the committee would work alongside the City Council members offering community and neighborhood insights and information helpful in determining the new district lines.
Redistricting is important. It determines district voting boundaries for multiple layers of government – congressional representatives, state legislatures, county precincts, municipal districts, school districts – and occurs only once every ten years using population data from the most recent census. This will be the only opportunity that this particular City Council will have to participate in the redistricting process.
The mere fact that our councilmen/woman are serving in their current positions demonstrates the community’s trust in their ability to lead well. I, for one, trust and urge them to lead well in this instance and impanel an independent citizens’ redistricting committee to work with them during the redistricting process. This would be a bold and historic move on their part and for the City of Tyler – a move toward encouraging and facilitating greater citizen engagement, toward greater inclusivity and diversity in our decision-making processes, toward increased mutual trust and collaboration, toward the enrichment of our greater community.
Brenda McWilliams
Tyler
METHOD FOR REDRAWING DISTRICTS CRITICAL
I live in the city of Tyler and care very much about our city government and how it affects my family and me. I know it is time to examine how our city districts are drawn, per the 2020 census data. As a voter, I believe the method in which the districts are drawn is critical. It is also essential that everyone in the community is aware of the redistricting efforts and is allowed to be part of the process.
The Tyler/Smith County League of Women Voters has pulled together some community leaders to work with them on this issue. I understand that this non-partisan group has requested an Independent Redistricting Committee be established to work with City Council. I support this plan. While open meetings held by the City Council might allow some citizens to talk briefly - that is much different than having organized, relevant, educational opportunities to understand and appreciate what the council faces in terms of decision making. This Independent Redistricting Committee could relay important information to the city council, acquired from these educational meetings. And, it would assure the we all have the opportunity to have a say in our government.
I urge City Council to form an Independent Redistricting Committee to work with the city on redistricting.
Marilyn Wills
Tyler