DEMOCRATS HYPOCRITES FOR CALLS OF UNITY
Robert Taliaferro’s Thursday commentary are the musings of a hypocrite. He condemns political divisiveness and accuses politicians of being “elitists” placing “partisan politics” above citizens’ needs, and he calls for political unity. Where has he been for the last 4 years when the Democrats have done NOTHING but criticize President Trump and have held up vital legislation for political gain?
He is specifically critical of Louie Gohmert and Ted Cruz and wants them charged with sedition and failure to alert authorities to the possibility of mass rioting on Jan. 6. It has been clearly shown by multiple authorities that the FBI and city police had several early warnings of the mass protest and did nothing to contain it.
President Trump also offered National Guard help that was refused. Taliaferro condemns them for stating that the impeachment trial is unconstitutional but fails to mention that many scholars, not the least of which is Alan Dershowitz, make the same claim.
He states that it is divisive and “dangerous on many levels to impose self-views of morality on others.” This man is a retired priest who, I assume, often stood before a congregation and espoused biblical moral teachings. Does he now think such preaching is divisive or “dangerous”?
Stephen Foose
Troup
‘CANCEL’ CUBAN FOR TRYING TO CUT NATIONAL ANTHEM
Very little that I watched on ABC channel anyway, especially basketball, but did enjoy Shark Tank. NO MORE UNTIL ABC BANS MARK CUBAN. Rich, arrogant, unappreciative, unpatriotic, anti-American. No ABC or any affiliate until Cuban experiences the wrath of opposition to his and his communist cohorts’ CANCEL CULTURE. CUBAN, ABC cancelled here. Not even the weather on any local affiliate in this house. Stop supporting them. Send the NBA where the NFL is headed.
Kevin Adair
Tyler