'I MOURN FOR OUR COUNTRY'
Just saw the headline about the local Democrats' protest against Gohmert and Cruz. If they are going to accuse them of promoting violence, they should also require the resignations of Waters, AOC, Pelosi, Shumer, Schiff ... and the list goes on of the congressmen and women who supported last summer's violence, destruction, and lawlessness. The law must be applied equally or there is no law.
These Democrats need to read George Orwell's books, "1984" and "Animal Farm," for their leaders in Washington, D.C. appear to be using them as guidebooks for turning American into a socialist police state. Biden himself said the only a tyrant administers a country by executive orders, yet he has done just that and more than the last ten presidents combined. Once the media has been completely suborned and freedom of speech and thought become obsolete, our country will cease to exist. I mourn for our country and am glad that the WWI and WWII veterans in my family are dead so they can't see that all their efforts were in vain. Have we truly learned nothing about socialist oligarchies in the last eighty years?
Apparently not.
Ruby Smith
Winona
GOHMERT SHOULD BE HELD ACCOUNTABLE
During my medical school journey, I lived in Washington D.C. for eight months. Every Sunday, upon sunrise, I parked by the Capitol and jogged by the Washington Monument, the White House, the Lincoln Memorial … etc. I consider that region of D.C. on the National Mall sacred ground with an aura that is unmatched in our nation.
Thus, Jan. 6, watching the siege unfold on the seat of our government, was shocking and deeply upsetting. Any legislator, Democrat or Republican, who incites violence in the name of a cause should be held accountable for their actions and words.
Case in point is Mr. Louis Gohmert, Congressman for Texas District 1, who in a Newsmax interview, on Jan. 2 stated emphatically, “Basically, in effect, the ruling would be that you’ve got to go to the streets and be as violent as sntifa and BLM.” The ruling Mr. Gohmert is referencing is a federal judge’s decision, on Jan. 1, effectively dismissing Gohmert’s lawsuit against Vice President Mike Pence, intended to reverse the presidential election results that affirmed a Joe Biden presidency. An appeal’s court, on Jan. 2, upheld the original federal ruling effectively silencing Mr. Gohmert. However, Gohmert was not silenced, all but expressing his disgust in a Newsmax interview about the court’s decisions, and concluding the interview with the above statement hinting if not advocating violence on the streets.
Gohmert continues to disgrace the office of congressman. He should be censured and removed from office.
Roshin Rowjee
Lufkin
IMPEACHMENT TRIAL AN EMBARRASSMENT