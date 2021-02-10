'I MOURN FOR OUR COUNTRY'

Just saw the headline about the local Democrats' protest against Gohmert and Cruz. If they are going to accuse them of promoting violence, they should also require the resignations of Waters, AOC, Pelosi, Shumer, Schiff ... and the list goes on of the congressmen and women who supported last summer's violence, destruction, and lawlessness. The law must be applied equally or there is no law.

These Democrats need to read George Orwell's books, "1984" and "Animal Farm," for their leaders in Washington, D.C. appear to be using them as guidebooks for turning American into a socialist police state. Biden himself said the only a tyrant administers a country by executive orders, yet he has done just that and more than the last ten presidents combined. Once the media has been completely suborned and freedom of speech and thought become obsolete, our country will cease to exist. I mourn for our country and am glad that the WWI and WWII veterans in my family are dead so they can't see that all their efforts were in vain. Have we truly learned nothing about socialist oligarchies in the last eighty years?

Apparently not.

Ruby Smith

Winona

GOHMERT SHOULD BE HELD ACCOUNTABLE

During my medical school journey, I lived in Washington D.C. for eight months. Every Sunday, upon sunrise, I parked by the Capitol and jogged by the Washington Monument, the White House, the Lincoln Memorial … etc. I consider that region of D.C. on the National Mall sacred ground with an aura that is unmatched in our nation.

Thus, Jan. 6, watching the siege unfold on the seat of our government, was shocking and deeply upsetting. Any legislator, Democrat or Republican, who incites violence in the name of a cause should be held accountable for their actions and words.

Case in point is Mr. Louis Gohmert, Congressman for Texas District 1, who in a Newsmax interview, on Jan. 2 stated emphatically, “Basically, in effect, the ruling would be that you’ve got to go to the streets and be as violent as sntifa and BLM.” The ruling Mr. Gohmert is referencing is a federal judge’s decision, on Jan. 1, effectively dismissing Gohmert’s lawsuit against Vice President Mike Pence, intended to reverse the presidential election results that affirmed a Joe Biden presidency. An appeal’s court, on Jan. 2, upheld the original federal ruling effectively silencing Mr. Gohmert. However, Gohmert was not silenced, all but expressing his disgust in a Newsmax interview about the court’s decisions, and concluding the interview with the above statement hinting if not advocating violence on the streets.

Gohmert continues to disgrace the office of congressman. He should be censured and removed from office.

Roshin Rowjee

Lufkin

IMPEACHMENT TRIAL AN EMBARRASSMENT

The Democrats are trying to impeach President Trump because he used the word 'fight' in his speech the day of the storming of the Capitol building, claiming that he incited the riot. Although he said for them to go peacefully. Almost every politician who has ever run for office has said, "I will fight for you." If using the word "fight" in a speech is reason for impeachment, they all need to be thrown out of office. If you are from Texas and the words "Texas fight, Texas fight" don't ring a bell to you, you must have been in a coma most of your life. Also, almost every high school and college have a "fight" song.
 
The Dems also claim that Mr. Trump had an opportunity to stop the riot, I guess by, as Obama said, 'waving a magic wand or something' (referring to bringing back jobs and the economy - which he did a darn good job of doing, and something Obama said could not be done). By the way, where was Obama on the night our Embassy was stormed and American lives were lost? So far we don't know and probably never will. Obama never had to explain his actions (or his inactions) to the "crooked press" or anyone else. Pelosi and her gang are so afraid that Mr. Trump will come back and "Make American Great Again," again, that they have to treat him as they do everyone else who doesn't agree with them: crucify them and take away their right of freedom of speech. Look out, looks like they are coming after you and me next. These impeachment proceedings are as bogus as the first one and are an embarrassment to every civil-minded American.
 
Johnny Smith
Tyler 

