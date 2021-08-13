CUOMO MADE RIGHT DECISION TO RESIGN GOVERNORSHIPFor some weeks, I have read news items in the Tyler Morning Telegraph about the swirl of uncertainty involving New York’s governor Andrew Cuomo and multiple accusations of his alleged sexual misconduct, even involving female staffers and female state troopers assigned to his security detail.
While this may sound like a remote issue, it is important that we, in Texas, take notice. When then Governor Rick Perry resigned to accept a Cabinet position, it suddenly thrust then Lt.-Gov. Greg Abbott into the Texas Governor’s chair. I am glad that safety nets exist for an orderly transition of power. These provisions were largely devised in case an official had died or is incapacitated. Now, the main “excuse” is a sudden fall from grace, as in Cuomo’s scandal or an official thinking “the grass is greener elsewhere” by attempting to swap jobs to a higher position of prestige.
Personally, I believe an elected or high-level nominated official has a moral DUTY TO SERVE OUT THEIR ENTIRE TERM. If a cloud of possible wrongdoing occurs, investigations should be made, and any felony conviction should result in forfeiting governmental pensions.
James. A. Marples
Longview
ON WILL’S COLUMN ABOUT CLIMATE THREATI have read many of George Will’s editorials but don’t recall anything of importance, in my opinion, until his Aug. 13 column, “Certainty about ‘existential’ climate threat melts away.”
For over 20 years I’ve been disgusted by the amount of hysterical opinions claiming the end of the world is coming if we don’t stop using fossil fuels. Even read a few books about it, the least of which was one by Al Gore. Now we have a president who supports this!
I don’t expect to be around much longer, but I have a feeling that nothing mankind does will have much effect on climate change. And I hope George Will’s column will encourage other intelligent individuals to come forward and speak up ... before we’re all riding bicycles ... or walking!
Norm Beavers
Tyler