EX-ELECTIONS ADMIN SHOULD GO TO PRISON FOR SPIKING DRINKS
I read the Tyler Morning Telegraph article “Former Smith County elections administrator pleads guilty to putting colon cleanser in employees drinks” (March 9 issue). Later in the article it states that Denise Hernandez in pleading guilty received “deferred adjudication (probation) for doing such a despicable act. The woman is 54 years old and held a position of trust. She didn’t do a childlike prank: She did a horrible crime, involving bodily harm.
I wonder if the judge would have sentenced her to hard labor in a penitentiary, if the headline had read “put drain cleanser in employees’ drinks”? It would underscore the heinous act she did warrants a stiffer sentence. For Ms. Hernandez to get deferred adjudication by “entering a guilty plea to keep the conviction off (her) criminal record” as the article stated isn’t justice. Additionally, it sends a bad message to our kids that it’s seemingly okay to spike others drinks and the only penalty will be a token slap on the wrist. Suppose, for sake of illustration, that one of Ms. Hernandez co-workers was pregnant and ingested some of that colon cleanser and suffered stomach cramps leading to a miscarriage?? It has more ramifications than meets the eye. I believe in forgiveness and redemption, however, Ms. Hernandez knowingly did an atrocious crime for evil laughs. It is only right that she have a sentence commensurate with her crime.
James A. Marples
Longview
PUTIN NO DIFFERENT THAN HITLER
Does the world, American and Russian people understand what Putin is doing?
Putin is doing exactly what Hitler did! Hitler invaded Poland to take their land and resources.
Hitler’s successes (appeasement by world leaders in late 1930s) led him to invade other nations, the Baltic States then all of Europe including Russia!
Ironically the tide turned at the Battle for Stalingrad. The Russians (like Ukraine) fought to the death and stopped Hiller — just like Ukraine is trying to stop Putin today!
Shamefully the world was trained to appease Russia, China, North Korea, Cuba, Venezuela and surrender leaving Afghanistan is history! If continued in Ukraine it will lead to WWIII.
The world sits and watches genocide in Ukraine! Putin bombs hospitals, schools, churches, imprisons Russian protestors and TV and news reporters! Putin cuts off water, power and food supply to millions of Ukrainians while bombing and capturing five nuclear power plants in Ukraine, destroying airfields!
Two million refugees have escaped as Putin destroys cities, homes — everything. The Ukraine capital is surrounded as civilian volunteers prepare to fight tanks and machine guns with “molotov cocktails” (gasoline bonds in wine bottles) and few lethal weapons!
Biden and world leaders do too little too late! They sacrifice Ukraine to appease Putin just like Hitler! What’s next? God only knows! History says many millions are going to die!
Unless? Where is Mr. Putin? Hitler was in his bunker in Berlin! That is your history lesson!
Harry Bergman
Tyler
‘NO-FLY ZONE’ WOULD START WWIII
The Russian invasion of Ukraine is a tragic war undertaken by an obviously insane dictator, Putin. But, relative to many around the world and the good men of the article “Ukrainians with local ties: No-fly zone crucial” (Friday edition), most people don’t seem to understand what a “no-fly zone” implies. It means some willing strong third party must fly its planes into Ukraine to enforce the skies are clear of Russian planes. This makes that third party an active war participant and deadly enemy of Russia.
That is hopefully not going to happen because it would be the start of World War III, which could rapidly go nuclear and kill us all. This is a very dangerous situation and time in history! It is somewhat similar to the Cuban/Russian Missile Crisis of the 1960s.
John S. “Jack” Gibson
Hideaway