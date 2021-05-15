GRATEFUL FOR FRANKSTON ART WALK COVERAGEThanks for your coverage of our Art Walk. I have no title with the Art Walk but I know I express the gratitude of many of Frankston’s citizens when I tell you that we very much appreciate the effort you made to be at the Art Walk and to include your beautiful column with photos on the front page of the Telegraph. East Texas is a wonderful place to live for many reasons but your newspaper would certainly be one of the reasons.
Jerry Beard
Frankston
THOUGHTS ON BIDEN, ABORTION, CATHOLIC CHURCHImportant question and answer needed. Why is a parent guilty of neglect or manslaughter if a small child dies in an accident in a car or in the home? Isn’t abortion murder of an innocent child? Does the law say it’s OK if the child is in the mother’s womb?
Joe Biden claims he is a Catholic. Catholics regard abortion as sin, murder of the innocent. Biden should be excommunicated from the church, or is there a different standard if you have clout? Many are leaving the church because of the double standard. The young couples are not stupid and they are reacting to situations of this kind.
One of the commandments God gave us is, “Thou shall not kill” — and that means the unborn, too. During WWII actor Lou Ayres refused to carry a gun when he was drafted because he was a Religious Objector, yet he served and saved many lives on the battlefield as a medic. We need people who will stand up for the unborn, even if it means giving up their positions. Guess Biden isn’t one of the brave in the Democratic Party.
Ann Mitchell
Tyler
DO YOUR PART BY GETTING VACCINEI’d like to speak to those people who aren’t getting vaccinated, don’t believe in wearing a mask and want to get back to our normal lives. Please consider this: vaccines are working. Look at the statistics. The best way out of our situation is to not give this virus an opportunity to spread. My wife and I got the vaccine and haven’t had any serious side effects. A sore arm for a day and my wife had some chills for a few days ... nothing serious. Trusting science is not a bad thing.
There are many benefits I have seen from science over my lifetime. I’m sure you have too. Believe me, I want to get back to the gym, eat out, go to a movie or concert and feel comfortable doing it. Let’s all contribute to getting our lives back the way we want. Thanks for doing your part.
Eric Levy
Tyler
HAVE TO SALUTE THE MOTHER OF NONUPLETSI read the recent news article about a woman giving birth to nonuplets — five girls, four boys — all of whom lived after birth and set a world record. Looking back in my own genealogy, my great-grandmother, Hannah Jane (Isley) Marples (1840-1931) gave birth to nine children, born to her and her husband Charles Marples — but over a span of 20 years — not all at once!
I have to salute the woman from Mali, 25-year-old Halima Cisse, featured in the recent article, who gave birth to so many children (at one time) at a Casablanca, Morocco, hospital. The article said Ms. Cisse had not used fertility drugs. Apparently, her husband had good sperm and she had good eggs. I wish the new parents and all nine babies a long, happy, and healthy lifespan.
James A. Marples
Longview