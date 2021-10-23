BIDEN’S ENERGY POLICY STILL RELIES ON FUELGasoline prices in the Tyler area are now all at $3 or more. Why? Because gas sources are becoming fewer which leads to shortages in supply and the constant raising of prices.
All those who voted for Joe Biden last year should be happy with this growing situation. It is right in his stated national energy policy priority “to minimize and eliminate the fossil fuel industry.” He would rather that all of us would buy one of those expensive, but government subsidized, electric cars. But he, and apparently most of his supporters, didn’t realize that cars, trucks, airplanes, trains, including his “electric cars,” all still run mostly on fossil fuel energy.
Electric cars today primarily use electricity from fossil fuel electricity producing plants, and will into the indefinite future. So, while we were just recently an “energy independent nation” for the first time in memory, Biden has just realized his problem. Now he is urging our mid-East competitors to increase their production of fossil fuel so we can buy it ... instead of revamping and renewing our own fossil fuel industry so we can produce it. Makes a lot of sense doesn’t it?
“Jack” Gibson
Hideaway
ABBOTT IN THE WRONG ON VACCINES, WALL, ELECTION AUDITGood grief! We have a governor that thinks he has royal power to dictate to private business that they cannot require vaccinations as a condition of employment. He has no more authority to do so than I do. His delusional thinking is dangerous. Were his ilk in office when I was a child and we would still have the scourges of polio, smallpox and diphtheria running rampant. It would be good if he would try to help not hinder efforts to end this pandemic that has and is costing so many lives. Instead he chases after votes from the Trump cult.
Witness his diversion of tax millions to a border wall. This in the face of history which teaches any who will pay attention that walls don’t work as intended. Think of the Great Wall of China, the Berlin Wall, the Marginot Line. Insanity is repeating the same mistake expecting a different result. Then we have this senseless audit of election results that Gov. Greg Abbott ordered at Trump’s behest. When are the party faithful going to realize they are being led over the cliff?
Jerry Calhoon
Bullard