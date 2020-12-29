Congress negotiated, with the White House also, and FINALLY agreed on a relief bill, which had a $600 dollar stimulus. It was one of the few bipartisan bills passed. What happens, all of a sudden Trump says that is a disgrace it should be $2000.
Of course now the Republicans, who are afraid of him, seem confused as what to do. The Democrats, who like to spend money, voted for the $2000 in the House. Now it is up to the Senate. We are, no telling how much in debt, will probably pass the increase because of their fear. Everybody, even if they do not need it, will receive a big check. To me it all ought to be in unemployment, since those are the main ones who need it. Of course I could be wrong, but it would be a lot better than everyone getting it.
The main problem is we keep electing the same idiots over and over again. It is all in name recognition. These people just want to get reelected and do not care about the cost. Look at Louie Gohmert, who has just filed a suit against Pence to keep the guy who lost the election by a large majority in office. He does not care about the will of the people, or the Constitution. He, like Trump, are spoiled brats and will almost hold their breath until they get what they want. People in his own party have said it was the most secure election ever. The country is being torn apart by all these stupid claims. The courts have thrown out all the cases, because there was not any evidence behind them. He needs to act like a true leader and a man and concede so our nation can heal. But all he cares about is himself not our country. Those politicians following his antics ought to be ashamed and show some backbone. This is supposed to be one nation under god.
Harvey Collen
Tyler
Expel Louie Gohmert
Louie Gohmert (Tyler) is one of several Texas legislators who have committed to object to the Electoral College vote count on Jan. 6th. He and Reps. Brian Babin of Woodville, Lance Gooden of Terrell and Randy Weber of Friendswood signed a letter saying they all would object to the results of the presidential election to force an investigation of claims of alleged voter fraud (which has been litigated and debunked many times). Gohmert then frivolously sues VP Pence to force him to overstep his legal authority during the electoral vote count.
Even though citizens of TX cannot recall a member of Congress, the House can remove members by way of expulsion, requiring the support of at least two-thirds of the members. Past expulsions have punished members that committed a serious crime, abused their power, or been "disloyal" to the US.
Perhaps soon the US House can be cleansed and disinfected of these harmful contagions.
Herb Krasner
Spicewood
Louis Gohmert, 1st CD Representative of Texas, has gone bonkers again. He apparently wants a dictator installed, not a democratically elected president. He has now gone on record, as suing Vice President Mike Pence, so that he might negate the will of those swing states, that substantially voted for Joe Biden. The light in this man's head might be on, but I wouldn't be surprised if one can see all the way through Louis's big bald "cabeza". He deserves to be thoroughly scrutinized as your congressional representative, the next time you all vote.
Gerald Lance Johannsen
Carlsbad, California