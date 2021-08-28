NO SIMPLE EXPLANATION, SOLUTION FOR AFGHANISTAN TRAGEDY
In the wake of the bombings in Kabul, a good friend of mine recently shared a Facebook post with a meme entitled “How to deal with terrorists.” Attached was a picture of a US bomber dropping bombs. Not smart bombs, mind you, with specific military targets. Mass destruction. We all get the frustration she feels. We wish to lash out, avenge our losses, and to hell with the collateral damage. We desire a simple explanation for a complex problem and seek a simple solution.
The tragedy in Afghanistan is not the result of one president’s decision. Neither ISIS-K nor the Taliban distinguishes between our political parties. Our efforts there began in early 1980 when the Carter Administration responded to the incursion of Russian troops by arming the “mujahedeen," among them, Osama Bin Laden. The administrations of Carter, Reagan, Bush, Clinton, Bush, Obama, Trump and Biden have all had a role to play in shaping foreign policy concerning the Middle East, and by so doing, influencing their response to that policy. US troops sacrificed under all of those administrations.
How did our locally-elected officials respond to the attack? One claims blood is on the president’s hands. The other calls for the president’s resignation. The simple explanation is to attribute blame to one source. We prefer simplicity, and our politicians leverage that preference. Few among us would argue with the contention that politicians of all stripes rely on the ignorance or short-term memory of their constituents to remain in office. Even those we personally support.
Some thoughts on war and ignorance:
“Only the dead have seen the end of war” Unknown
“Older men declare war, but it is the youth who must fight and die” Herbert Hoover
“War is peace, freedom is slavery, ignorance is strength” George Orwell
Mike Gregory
Tyler
RESULTS OF TRANSITION A NEW LOW
Don’t you just love the Biden Administration’s foreign policy in Afghanistan this week? The Biden idea of an “orderly transition” to get us out of that country by Aug. 31 is now the medieval-thinking terrorist Taliban’s “deadline” for the USA military to get out or else! For else what? Did you get that … after overthrowing the legitimate government there, they are now telling us what to do and when. And, we are doing it!
Biden says, “after all we put into Afghanistan, we should get out.” If that is such a good idea, why didn’t he and the Obama administration do it during their 8 years in power? The so-called “war” was over when Osama bin Laden was eliminated during the Obama era. Of course, the reason we are still there is, in the words of prior presidents, “is to keep the terrorists away from our shores.” Now, the Taliban and al-Qaida will have a base-country totally under their control to train, organize and infiltrate their Islamic extremist terror to the US and the world. Have we forgotten 9/11? How could American incompetence, world influence and reputation, come so low so fast; lowest in our history as a nation!
John S. “Jack” Gibson
Hideaway