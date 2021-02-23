IN RESPONSE TO STORY ON RAMIRO MEDINA AND FRIENDS
I just want to say thank you so very much for the wonderful article in the Tyler Paper about the Hispanic men that were out in our community helping people in need last week. These men needed special attention for giving from their hearts time away from families and donating themselves and their vehicles to help others. How wonderful our world would be if more people had their feelings. They sacrificed time from their families and used their own vehicles and gas to serve!
I think it would be a great idea if there was someway they could helped financially through donations. Just amazing to me to think some people could use their help and drive away.
Luke 6:28.
Darla Bennett
Tyler
HEARTWARMING STORY
Thank you for your article about the men who were out helping motorists stuck in the snow and others who needed help. It is so heartwarming to know there are people who are willing to give of their time to meet the needs of others. The Hispanic community has always been hardworking, resourceful and caring. Ramiro Medina and his crew deserve thanks from all of us.
Nancy Mabry
Tyler
NATION DEBT IN PERSPECTIVE
I guess I’m too analytical but I was trying to get the national debt in perspective. If the thickness of a dollar bill is .003 inches and the debt is 27 trillion, and we were to stack them together face to face, how far do you think the stack would reach? If you said, “probably around the earth,” then you go to the head of the class ... except you would need to multiply that by 53. “Yep,” 53 times around the earth, or if you had rather ... to the moon and back 2 1/2 times! If Biden’s 1.9 trillion stimulus package gets passed, you can add (4) more trips around the world. Do you think it will ever be paid? Can it be paid? Do we need to pay it? Common sense says “YES,” but then, there’s not much of that around Washington these days.
Gene Keith
Canton