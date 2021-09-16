DO WE STILL NEED
THE UNITED NATIONS?
I don’t recall much about the founding of the U.N., as I was just becoming a teenager in 1945. But after reading the article in the Sunday newspaper (Sept. 12),
I wonder how much U.S. money is spent to support this organization.
It took up nearly half a page and talked about “a pivotal moment,” “breakthrough scenario,” “enormous stress,” and the all important “We must make lying wrong again.” And planning ahead, it suggests a World Social Summit in 2025 to fix everything.
With terrorism on the rise all over the world, I can’t believe the U.N. has any power to do much except conduct meetings. Is there no one among the zillion (my exaggeration) politicians all over the world who ever doubt the value of a 75-year-old political organization?
Norm Beavers
Tyler
BIDEN’S CHOICES WILL LEAD TO ECONOMIC DEPRESSION, WAR
President Joe Biden has achieved what no human has ever achieved before. He has made three historic blunders in only eight months in office (with more pending):
1. Biden has created a super terrorist military state out of Afghanistan. He gave them untold billions in military equipment and technology. It is estimated that Bagram Air Base has more sophisticated electronic technology than Manhattan and is a strategic defensive bastion. A supreme gift to world terrorism!
2. Economic blunders are open ended: Afghanistan has an estimated trillion dollars in undeveloped strategic minerals that China is already grabbing to use against the U.S.! In the U.S., Biden has destroyed the peak U.S. economy with his avalanche of mistakes on border immigration policy, regulations and new tax policy, COVID vaccination/mask policy, school policy and pending collapse of our stock market which could be worse than October 1929!
3. Politically, Joe Biden has totally destroyed any and all political credibility! He owns all future elections calamities as citizens revolt at the ballot box against democratic incompetence. Biden said he was against forced COVID vaccinations! His support of Pelosi’s insane gigantic spending legislation will bankrupt America with historic inflation in progress. Democrats will get total blame and punishment for the following Greater Depression, and another certain war — all to be triggered by Biden’s cumulating blunders!
Harry Bergman
Tyler