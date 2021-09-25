PUT SAFETY OF CHILDREN, NOT POLITICS FIRST
Why are our governor, the Florida governor and other Republican governors trying to stop the schools from having mask mandates? They threaten the schools with withholding pay to lawsuits. They obviously do not care about the safety of the children. Hundreds of thousands children are coming down with COVID. Wearing a mask helps prevent COVID. That is a fact not a conspiracy theory. Of course the governors have their own agenda which does not include the safety of the schools.
if everyone who was eligible for a shot would have gotten one we would not be is this mess. People in the hospitals, who are suffering, say "I wish I had gotten the shot." They learned the hard way. Millions have gotten the vaccine and have not had any side effects. If people would stop listening to stupid conspiracy theories and learn the facts COVID would be defeated. Someone I know said he would not get the booster cause he heard it had mind-altering drugs in it. People have said they put a chip in it. How do they get that through the needle? It amazes me what people believe.
Well I hope the governors will put safety and common sense first so the children can be safe. But I am sad to say they will put politics first. I am sick of this virus like most everyone else. WE need to do what is right and not listen to the misinformation. The scientists are on our side.
Harvey Collen
Tyler
BIDEN'S CHOICES DON'T SERVE AMERICANS
Earl Pitts used to declare on the radio every morning, "Wake Up America". Nothing has ever rang more true today than that statement. We have found ourselves living in a world where it is no longer acceptable to think for ourselves.
Somehow we elected a president that is suppose to know what is best for the American people, but in reality is absolutely clueless. How can he have America's best interest in mind and leave them stranded in a country where they are hunted like animals? How can he mandate a vaccine that has been rushed through and no one knows what any long term effects of it are? What happened to free choice? If he has our best interest at heart, how can he stand idly by and let thousands of illegals cross the border and do nothing about it?
I understand there are many readers that will disagree with this letter and that is completely fine you have that right, for now. If we continue to let Biden go untethered those that disagree will not have that right much longer. Earl Pitts said it best: "WAKE UP AMERICA"!
Bryan Weaver
Lindale
AFTER VIGILANTE PAYOUT LAW, WHY NOT ONE FOR POLITICIANS?
With the success of state Sen. Bryan Hughes' anti-abortion law, by which anyone can sue an abortion provider, regardless if that person is related to the patient or not, for $10,000, I have a great idea for a new law. Why not pass a law whereby any citizen can sue a politician for wasting public funds or passing or voting for a bad bill or law? Wouldn't such a law encourage politicians to be more judicious in the execution of their duty to the people of Texas? Just imagine all of the money that would be properly spent and all of the bad decisions that would be avoided! Let's all write Sen. Hughes today and urge him to sponsor such a bill.
Steven Harrell
Lindale