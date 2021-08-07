ELECTRIC CARS STILL RELY ON FOSSIL FUELSThe current progressive Democrat administration is 100% for and is forcing the U.S. auto industry to produce more expensive electric cars, whose manufacture and sales are subsidized by the government (special deals, tax breaks, etc.). The unique car-battery-charging electricity distributors are also subsidized.
At the same time, the administration is 100% against the fossil fuel industry and trying to eliminate it. What is wrong with this picture? Most of the electricity for electric-car-battery charging is produced by fossil fuel powered electricity plants... So the electric cars themselves are dependent on fossil fuels!
“Jack” Gibson
Hideaway
FOR THE PEOPLE ACT WOULD STRENGTHEN DEMOCRACYThe first 100 days of Joe Biden’s presidency are underway and I’m hoping that he and Congress will make reforming our democracy a top priority. The best way to do that is by passing the For the People Act.
The For the People Act is a bold piece of legislation that would strengthen our democracy for generations to come. The law would dismantle numerous barriers to voting and representation, like gerrymandering, racist voter ID laws, unnecessary hurdles to registration and felony disenfranchisement, adding millions of new voters to the rolls. It would also reduce the influence of big money in our politics by enacting limits on donations from lobbyists and increasing the power of campaign contributions from Americans by enacting a small-donor matching program.
Without this much-needed reform, our political system will never be truly democratic or fully representative, meaning our government will continue to work only for the privileged few.
With a new president in the White House, I want to build a better system for all Americans — which is why I’m urging Congress to pass the For the People Act.
Herbert Boone
Bullard
PANDEMIC INFLATION WILL NOT BE TRANSITORYInflation is here. It is not transitory like our treasury secretary likes to claim. I see it every day in my business and have been a witness to it for months now. It is not transitory for many reasons, but the primary reason is labor cost. It is wonderful that wages are rising for workers. However, rising wages without productivity gains are inflationary and we are not seeing any gains in productivity.
In fact, I believe productivity is falling rapidly since the federal government is paying people to stay home generating zero productive work. Even worse, the Feds are making these payments with dollars generated out of thin air by the Fed. So we have decreasing productivity, higher wages and increasing money supply. It is not transitory inflation and it will hit the people on fixed incomes and those without hard assets the hardest.
The aging and the young are about to get a dose of inflation reality. It is an awful thing as anyone around in 1979 can attest.
Douglas Towns
Tyler