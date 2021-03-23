CAPITOL POLICE NOT DESERVING OF CONGRESSIONAL MEDAL
This weekend you published a letter from someone condemning Congressman Gohmert for his vote of the Capitol Police recognition. I, for one, support his vote. The Capitol Police are to be awarded the highest Congressional honor, the Gold Medal. It is reserved for the best of the best. Would the best of the best let unarmed people storm the Capitol Building? Would the best of the best shoot an unarmed woman that is a veteran of our Armed Forces?
The Congressional Gold Medal should not be relegated to the status of a participation trophy. That honor already belongs to the Nobel Peace Prize.
Doug Towns
Tyler
MAKING A CASE AGAINST THE 'FOR THE PEOPLE' ACT
If H.R. 1 passes the House it will be one of the most biased pieces of legislature we have ever seen in our history. The name indicates it is "for the people" and it is anything but. Instead of strengthening our democracy it will forever weaken us.
This bill talks about "race forward," which makes you think it is for all people and it is anything but that. Voting would be allowed for felons. This bill tries to play the race card, stating its to help brown and black people more than any other. This bill would eliminate voter registration, which makes it appear as that is a biased requirement.
To drive you have to show an ID to get a license or cash a check and yet to vote you should be able to sign a form? In this bill it states that being registered is a form of suppression?? This bill gives no credit to brown and blacks to be able to vote on their own without help from the government. Sounds like socialism where the government tells you who and what you can and can't do and when. This is another piece of legislation leading us down that slippery slope. We, and that means all colors and races and ethnicities, need to stand on our own two feet and not look for the government to tell us who we are and what we are capable of.
Marcy Bingham
Troup