GOHMERT, COLLEAGUES, MUST BRING DOWN NATIONAL DEBT — NOT MERELY REDUCE ITS GROWTHI read the April 7 Tyler Morning Telegraph article “Gohmert urges bipartisan approach to debt, infrastructure.” Since Rep. Louie Gohmert spoke to the Rotary Club of Longview and I live in Longview, I feel motivated to give my impressions.
First of all, I joined the Rotary Club too. I believe it and my membership in the Masonic Lodge have taught me the virtue of looking at issues of the day impartially.
This is not really a political issue. It is a pocketbook issue. I am so disheartened to hear (mainly my fellow ‘Baby Boomers’) say: “I fear for my children or grandchildren regarding the national debt.” While I agree with them, I am quick to tell them: “You better worry about YOURSELF in ‘the here and now.’”
Although America, Texas, and Gregg and Smith Counties are experiencing a rebound from COVID-19 shutdowns or slow-downs, the fact of the matter is: Our stock market bounces up to “record highs.” Yet, while I applaud Congress last year and this year issuing national stimulus checks, I (and a few relatives) are in the bracket which needs a “stimulus rescue.” I’m afraid some people have a good-enough wage where they themselves admit that they “didn’t need it.” Anybody can spend money. Only a select few “need it.
Infrastructure upgrades are needed, such as the electricity grid. Projects which benefit EVERYONE!
James A. Marples
Longview