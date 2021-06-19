THANKFUL FOR CHANGES TO INTERSECTIONThank you, Tyler Morning Telegraph, for your reporting such happy news for this old lady!
Rep. Matt Schaefer doesn’t make empty promises, he works for us in this district.
This dangerous (Chapel Hill) intersection will soon become safer for so many. My sister-in-law bought four acres on 64E that extended up Wolfe Lane from a Mrs. Craft. She bought two acres from my sister-in-law and built our home. We saw so many wrecks and also Mrs. Craft was killed at this intersection. I was always afraid school buses making this turn would be hit by an 18-wheeler or tanker.
Thank you, Matt Schaefer for your word and concern.
Ann Mitchell
Tyler
FUTURE UNDER SB7 ONE WITHOUT DEMOCRACYThe old adage/bumper sticker, “If you are not OUTRAGED, you are NOT PAYING ATTENTION” is right on target today (Monday).
The Texas Legislature was blocked from passing SB7 on the last day of the legislative session when enough legislators walked out leaving less than the quorum necessary to vote. SB7 is authored by Sen. Bryan Hughes of our East Texas Senate district. Gov. Greg Abbott has vowed to revive SB7 in the special session he will call soon.
The most egregious provision of this bill allows elections to be overturned by state officials when there is just a suggestion of voting fraud. Proof is not necessary. This means election results can be nullified and local election officials no longer have power to certify results if they are challenged. When we, the people, lose this power of the vote, we lose our democracy. There are autocrats and their henchmen ready to step in and take control.
Is this the future you want for yourself and your children? Look to Russia, China, North Korea, Venezuela if you want a glimpse into our potential future.
If this terrifies you, speak out. Contact Gov. Abbott, State Sen. Bryan Hughes, State Representative Max Schaefer to voice your strong opposition to this Bill.
Pat Parsons
Tyler
CREEPING SOCIALISM IN U.S.In 2020-21, the forces of socialism have taken over in parts of our country. More so in the Blue States than in the Red States. Texas is somewhat independent of this assent to Marxist ideology, especially among long-term Texans.
We worry a lot about the thousands of emigrants from Blue States … will they bring their Blue “tax and spend” attitudes with them as they settle into our Texas culture? Over time, will they change our state from Red to Purple to Blue? Will they vote for more “give-a-way programs for the poor and oppressed?” And will they change our state into an immigrant haven, with increased costs for welfare, education and health care?
A positive amongst this gloom is the Hispanic tendency to hold conservative views on most political topics. They tend more often to be pro-life, pro-family, pro-religion and economically conservative. The majority still vote democrat, but that is changing, with the leftward swing of the Democrat Party. In order to keep Texas Red, we must educate our African American and Hispanic neighbors, including Blue State emigrants, on the advantages of acting and voting conservative. This is my call to action.
Texans: Let’s choose freedom over socialism!
James Patrick Hale
Kilgore