Abbott should use surplus to pay for needed services
Although I live in Longview, I get to Tyler regularly and read the news article, “During Tyler stop, Abbott says he wants $13B property tax cut.”
While that sounds good, it begs the question: How did the state achieve such a large surplus? A sub-question would be: Are there budget surpluses predicted for future years? I
f so, I think that Gov. Abbott would be wise to use that $13 billion to pay for needed programs and services, ranging from upkeep of roads, new jails, and even a boost to the rainy day fund.
All too often, candidates see a one-time blip of a budget surplus. Although I am supportive of property tax cuts, I think Abbott overstated his hopes while in Tyler. A modest reduction in property-tax is probably advisable, but I’d recommend he shore-up existing services. Otherwise, in future years, the inverse may happen with the budget and the State will figuratively have to “rob Peter to pay Paul.”
Having the fortitude to save revenues is a lot better than falling short. Surpluses can disappear in a blink of an eye.
Tyler and the rest of Texas have seen unanticipated things since the COVID-19 pandemic started. With inflation running wild and gasoline may soar again, I’d prefer that Gov. Abbott be cautious about revenues.
It sounds good on the campaign-trail, but haste makes waste. Surpluses necessitate prudence.
James A. Marples
Longview
How can we be guaranteed a fair election?
How can the American voters be happy or secure of the November election being fair and honest in any Democrat-controlled state? After all, our Constitution says the states control elections in each state and are responsible for investigating election fraud or illegal voting. They refused to do so in the 2000 election, so why will it be different in November?
We certainly can’t look to the U.S. Justice Department, Attorney General or FBI to do anything to secure a fair election.
It will take a landslide for Republicans to win, but that is what happened in the 2000 election, until the millions of illegal fraudulent “duplicated” votes were counted.
So is our country close to being overthrown from within by biased Democrat politicians and appointed election officials? We will know in November.
Harry Bergman
Tyler
The real reason for global warming
I was very pleased to read Michael Reagan’s column, “Playing Politics with Hurricane Ian”, on the Oct. 5 Opinion page. He even admitted he’s no climate expert.
Likewise, I’m no climate expert either, but blaming fossil fuel for climate change is really idiotic! Carbon accumulation in the sky is hardly increasing, according to a few intelligent authors I have read. I hope this is setting a trend that newspapers and TV will follow and support the real reason the climate is warming — it’s the sun!
I don’t expect to be around for the next ice age, but I’m old and suspect warming will continue without me.
Norm Beavers
Tyler