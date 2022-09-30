Humane Pet Store Ordinances that have passed in 11 Texas cities ultimately halt the puppy mill pipeline into Texas by requiring that retail pet stores source puppies and kittens from local rescues and shelters. These ordinances allow local communities to take a stand against unscrupulous breeders and make the communities safer for animals and consumers alike.
While puppy mills are not illegal, humane pet store ordinances help shut down the puppy mill pipeline and Tyler should be a leader in East Texas by passing its own ordinance. Our shelters and rescues are constantly inundated and overwhelmed with dogs, puppies, cats, and kittens who are desperately in need of loving homes.
The Tyler City Council just adopted the 2023 budget and its theme, "Tyler Transformed," outlines the city’s commitment to maintaining quality services as the community grows while enacting meaningful change.
We ask you to help enact meaningful change by saying no to retail pet stores and instead going to your local shelter or meeting the parents of the puppy through local breed clubs.
Deborah Dobbs
Tyler
Time to flush
It is time to flush this Biden-Democrat spending/inflation political diarrhea.
Biden has taken U.S. from Trump’s perfect economy to disaster in 21 months.
Democrats have screwed up every important thing you can name: Inflation, open border, the fentanyl flood, high crime, high interest, collapsing stock market, destroyed U.S. energy independence, depleted strategic oil reserve and caused the world to be in recession, on the brink of world war and depression.
Why? Democrats want Socialism to replace the Constitution, liberty, freedom and capitalism. They are using the false climate change to promote “Green New Deal” to bring America to her knees -- all to gain permanent Democrat control.
Biden has no trust, no respect, no leadership, and there's no light at the end of the tunnel -- only despair ahead until Democrats are voted out in the coming November election. This may well be our last chance to save America for future generations
Harry Bergman
Tyler