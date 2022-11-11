Tell Cruz to stay home
Dear Editor,
Your junior senator travels a lot outside of Texas. Now he is going to Georgia to root for a football coach to join him in the senate. When’s the last time you saw him in Tyler?
The senate has enough morally unqualified people in it already. Please invite Sen. Ted Cruz to stay home and stick to his knitting.
I am a lifelong Republican, in the voting booth since Goldwater. For me, country is more important than party and party is more important than a particular politician.
P.S. I am blind. The gratitude of all blind and low-vision people belongs to the publisher, editors, journalists, reporters, advertisers and subscribers of the Tyler Morning Telegraph. Almost enough of every issue is available on the telephone through https://nfb.org/nfbnewsline.
D.J. Neyhart
Berkeley, California
Beto wasted money and fell short
Dear Editor,
Despite the local main stream media’s fawning over Beto O’Rourke’s candidacy in his bid to oust Greg Abbott from office, he fell very short of that goal. He was given huge amounts of money from Soros, out-of-state donors and Hollywood types in both his senate and gubernatorial bids for office. He failed to be elected in both instances.
The only thing we know now is Beto wasted a lot of money that could have been better used elsewhere by other candidates and can’t be elected dog catcher. Beto is pitiful flailing arm gun control disaster who desired to run with the big dogs when he should have stayed under the front porch.
John Armstrong
Tyler
Time to set upper-age term limits
Dear Editor,
Senility in the Supreme Court, another reason to set upper age limits.
Dickie Warren
Tyler
What is important?
Dear Editor,
Everybody has their own priorities, depending on age, health and circumstances.
Youth concentrate on social media, sports and a very few on education. Older citizens concentrate on making a living and raising a family. The junkies and woke want total welfare and socialism.
However, politics determine how we are each able to solve our particular problems.
Politics of which political party is in power determines everything: War, peace, available jobs, salaries, inflation, interest rates, housing, food, gasoline, taxes, all utilities like heating and cooling, determine our liberty and freedom and how our constitution is honored and enforced, including how our justice department enforces equal justice or targets political opponents politicalizing the FBI and IRS.
Our education system is our second most important with religion and churches being a backup. Radical school teaching has failed two generations of adequate education.
Education is the backbone of liberty and freedom, and it is badly broken.
Our news media is our third most important important factor. It's essential to current knowledge of adult citizens and it too is totally broken, corrupt, biased and partisan.
America is obviously on the wrong track, going rapidly and straight to socialism and destruction of our Constitution, liberty and freedom, plus the very prosperity that everyone seeks.
Harry Bergman
Tyler