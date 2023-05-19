Aviation history
prevalent in Tyler
The Historic Aviation Memorial Museum, located at Tyler Pounds Airport Has been traditionally expanding the history of aviation and the role Tyler played in keeping aviation at the fore front of community interest.
Since January 2023 and past years, we have been involved in presenting the history of aviation from inception to present day. Our museum is comprised of artifacts from the beginnings of flight to include the early days of balloon flight to space travel.
Pounds field has played important roles in the history of World War II. Pounds field was a training base for pilots from the US, Canada, and Britain. Pounds airport was named after the first Tyler rite to pass during the war and home to the aerial photographer who took the pictures of the before and after of the atomic bomb attacks on Japan. His name was Elmer Dixson.
Our displays have many artifacts donated to the museum. They include uniforms, personal items used by troops, airplane models, recordings of experiences and static aircraft displays.
We offer tours to our community and visitors. We offer tours to community schools and can even provide school presentations. We also have a summer Aviation camp for ages 12-15 in the month of June.
Come by and enjoy the history.
Ivan Torres
HAMM Museum PSA officer
Tyler
Accessibility important
for local farmers market
Rose City Farmers Market of Tyler wants you to know you can shop local using EBT/SNAP and WIC. Our market believes delicious locally grown food is for everyone. That is why we continue to strive to offer accessibility to the farmers market. There is free parking at Fair Plaza Garage. No car? Check out Tyler’s bus routes, there is a stop on the Front and Erwin route directly in front of the Market.
We invite you every Saturday from now to Nov. 18, rain or shine to connect with your farmer, rancher, and producer at Rose City Farmers Market from 8 a.m. to noon. We are located in front of ETX Brewering, at 221 S. Broadway Ave.
We advocate eating locally for the health of our environment, community, culture, and economy. Through advocacy, organizing and education, we work toward a sustainable local food system that meets the needs of both producers and consumers.
Rebecca Wilderness
Rose City Farmers Market
Tyler